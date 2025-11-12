AdvanCell to participate in Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference 2025 in London

SYDNEY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#JefferiesGlobalHealthcareConference--AdvanCell, a clinical-stage radiopharmaceutical company developing innovative targeted alpha therapies for cancer, will attend the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in London from 17 to 20 November 2025.

The AdvanCell team – Andrew Adamovich (CEO), Anna Karmann (CMO), Matthew Vincent (CBO), Simon Puttick (CSO) and Dayle Hogg (COO) - will discuss the company’s clinical and corporate progress, including the encouraging Phase 1b trial results for 212Pb-ADVC001, recently presented at ESMO, as well as the upcoming Phase 2 expansion in metastatic castration-resistant (mCRPC) and metastatic hormone-sensitive prostate cancer (mHSPC), and progress on the company’s US expansion.

“It’s an incredibly exciting time for AdvanCell,” said Andrew Adamovich, CEO of AdvanCell. “We are very encouraged by the promising Phase 1 data for ADVC001. We are expanding our US operations and manufacturing capabilities to support the next stage of development for our company, our lead asset and our pipeline. We look forward to engaging with investors and partners in London to discuss these important developments.”

About 212Pb-ADVC001

212Pb-ADVC001 is a proprietary and patented PSMA-targeting radioligand with optimized physicochemical properties and labelled with 212Pb, an alpha-emitting payload (radionuclide) with a high dose rate, 10.6 hour half-life and simple decay scheme. 212Pb-ADVC001 is designed to deliver radiation at a cellular level to effectively kill prostate cancer cells while minimizing toxicity.

212Pb-ADVC001 is being evaluated in the TheraPb trial (NCT05720130) – a prospective, open-label Phase 1/2 dose-escalation and expansion study to assess the efficacy and safety of 212Pb-ADVC001 in men with prostate cancer.

The Phase 1b dose escalation showed a compelling therapeutic index for 212Pb-ADVC001, demonstrating encouraging safety and promising anti-tumor activity, including no dose-limiting toxicities or treatment-related serious adverse events, 80% PSA50 response at doses ≥ 160 MBq and 100% objective response rate (ORR) in patients with RECIST-measurable lesions, including two complete responses (see results presented at ESMO 2025 here).

Phase 2 will utilize a randomized dose-response design and adaptive dosing elements to evaluate optimal dosing strategies of 212Pb-ADVC001 in PSMA-positive mCRPC and in mHSPC.

About AdvanCell

AdvanCell is a vertically integrated, clinical-stage radiopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing innovative cancer therapies that harness the power of targeted alpha-emitting radionuclides. By leveraging its proprietary Lead-212 platform, advanced and scalable manufacturing capabilities and world-class clinical development capabilities, AdvanCell aims to deliver novel treatments that improve outcomes for patients with cancer globally. For more information, visit www.advancell.com.au and follow us on LinkedIn.

