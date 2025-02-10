AdvanCell Enters Into Strategic Collaboration with Lilly to Advance Novel Targeted Alpha Therapies for the Treatment of Cancer

BRISBANE, Australia & INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AdvanCell, a clinical-stage radiopharmaceutical company specializing in targeted alpha therapies, today announced an expansion to the scope and breadth of its strategic collaboration with Eli Lilly and Company to research and develop innovative treatments for various cancers.





Under this new agreement, the parties will leverage AdvanCell’s proprietary Pb-212 production technology and radionuclide development infrastructure and Lilly’s drug candidate programs and extensive expertise in drug development to facilitate the development and accelerate the clinical advancement of an expanded portfolio of targeted alpha therapies.

AdvanCell’s competitive advantage in technology development and the infrastructure it has built to accelerate early-stage clinical trials in Australia enables AdvanCell to rapidly develop and progress novel Pb-212-containing radiotherapeutics from discovery into clinical trials.

“This collaboration with Lilly represents a significant milestone for AdvanCell, recognizing our company as one of the leaders in the Pb-212 targeted alpha therapy space,” said Andrew Adamovich, CEO of AdvanCell. “By combining our groundbreaking isotope production capabilities, our team’s expertise and infrastructure with Lilly’s pharmaceutical and oncology expertise and global scale, we aim to bring transformative treatments to patients with hard-to-treat cancers. It is especially pleasing to continue and expand our existing relationship.”

Jacob Van Naarden, President of Lilly Oncology, added, “Partnering with AdvanCell aligns with our commitment to advancing innovative radiopharmaceuticals. We are excited to explore the potential of Pb-212-based alpha therapies as we work to bring meaningful new treatments for patients.”

Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

About AdvanCell

AdvanCell is dedicated to developing innovative cancer therapies that harness the power of targeted alpha-emitting radionuclides. By combining advanced manufacturing capabilities with cutting-edge science and clinical development capabilities, AdvanCell aims to deliver novel treatments that improve outcomes for cancer patients globally. For more information, visit www.advancell.com.au.

