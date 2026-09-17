Adora Life Science Announces the Appointment of Dr. Clinton D. Morgan as Chief Medical Officer

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Sept. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Adora Life Science (Adora) today announced that Dr. Clinton D. Morgan, MD, will be joining Adora as its full-time Chief Medical Officer, effective November 1, 2026. Dr. Morgan has previously been appointed to Adora's Board of Directors and has been consulting part-time on human therapeutic opportunities, mechanism of action and development strategies. Dr. Morgan will spearhead Adora's human clinical development, regulatory strategy, and the company's scientific and research network.

As Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Morgan will also chair the Scientific Advisory Board he is assembling, including world thought leaders in glycobiology, osteoarthritis, and radiation injury, among others. He will coordinate and lead a network of multiple partnering university faculty, contract research organizations, and regulatory strategists to advance the company toward its first-in-human studies.

Adora Life Science is developing a new class of matrix restoration therapeutics based on repurposing PSGAG, a chondroitin sulfate derived biopolymer with more than 40 years of veterinary use as a disease-modifying antiarthritic drug. Extracellular matrix degeneration is an early driver of disease in cartilage, skin, and soft tissue, and PSGAG works to protect and restore this important extracellular organ - rather than simply treating downstream symptoms.

This appointment returns Dr. Morgan to the disease that started his career. A Howard Hughes Medical Institute research fellow studying osteoarthritis pain before training in neurosurgery, he went on to devote roughly three-quarters of his clinical practice to osteoarthritis and degenerative disc disease.

Dr. Morgan graduated from Washington University in St. Louis, earned his medical degree with top honors at Vanderbilt University School of Medicine, and trained as a Neurosurgeon at the world-renowned Barrow Neurological Institute, where he led the Barrow Innovation Center for neurosurgical device development before building a thriving neurosurgical practice. He has authored more than 60 scientific publications. The move to Adora comes at the height of that ascent.

"All of us at Adora – the Board, company leadership and shareholders – are excited that Dr. Morgan will be joining us full time," said Adora Chairman and CEO Thomas E. D'Ambra, Ph.D. "We always believed that this veterinary product, the only disease modifying antiarthritic drug approved by the FDA, would have the potential to treat unmet human need. In just a short time as a consultant, Clint has helped us understand PSGAG's mechanistic underpinnings and identify several other potential indications, in addition to the treatment of arthritis, where PSGAG may provide therapeutic benefit. Clint's willingness to give up a promising medical career and join Adora full time is a powerful statement of his belief in our strategy and his commitment to lead us to success."

"Dr. Morgan's skills as a neurological surgeon and his leadership at the Barrow Neurological Institute speak for themselves, but what struck me most when we first met was his enthusiasm for what Adora's PSGAG platform could mean for regenerative medicine," said Mike Vaughn, President of Adora. "His firsthand understanding of complex neurological disease and patient care will be invaluable as we advance our human product development programs. We're delighted to welcome him to our leadership team."

"My surgical career was accelerating, and that is exactly why this decision carried weight," said Dr. Morgan. "Surgery only attempts to clean up the damage arthritis has already done, and even in the best hands, I have found that the tools are primitive. Disease modification of arthritis stops the disease in its tracks and makes the operation unnecessary in the first place. That is the promise of regenerative glycobiology. PSGAG has done it in veterinary medicine for four decades, and my job is to prove it in people. Building this program alongside Tom, Mike, and our Scientific Advisory Board is the opportunity of my career."

Adora was initially founded to develop a veterinary injectable PSGAG generic to Adequan®, a successful disease modifying antiarthritic drug for equine, canine and companion animal markets. Company research identified that topical dosage forms containing PSGAG showed promise for development of additional products, leading Adora to expand its R&D into human product development. Adora has already received five US patents covering PSGAG manufacturing and dosage forms, which don't expire until late 2043 at the earliest. Additional patent coverage is being pursued.

Website: www.adoralifescience.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/adora-life-science-announces-the-appointment-of-dr-clinton-d-morgan-as-chief-medical-officer-302881158.html

SOURCE Adora Life Science, Inc.