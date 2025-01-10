Addgene Expands Viral Vector Service with Packaged on Request

Viral vector service expansion empowers scientists by offering high-quality research reagents through on-demand AAV production from Addgene’s vast plasmid repository

WATERTOWN, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Addgene, a purpose-driven organization helping scientists conduct experiments with greater ease, speed and reproducibility, today announced the expansion of its viral vector service with Packaged on Request. Customers can now select an AAV plasmid from Addgene’s catalog and request viral vector packaging in their chosen serotype, with the same quality control (QC) as the organization’s in-stock preparations. This new offering is poised to provide researchers with increased flexibility and expanded choice when ordering high-quality materials from the Addgene repository.





“At Addgene, we aim to reduce barriers to accessing high-quality research materials, and our new Packaged on Request offering serves as a tremendous leap forward in the pursuit of this mission,” said Melina Fan, Ph.D., Co-Founder and Chief Scientific Officer at Addgene. “We’re thrilled to increase the flexibility of our viral vector service and unlock new possibilities for researchers across the globe with Addgene’s Packaged on Request option.”

Packaged on Request is a comprehensive and all-inclusive service that offers customers the flexibility to order research-grade viral vector preps from Addgene’s catalog of over 3,000 AAV plasmids in their preferred serotype. At the launch of the service, Addgene will offer five different serotypes: AAV1, AAV2, AAV5, AAV8 or AAV Retrograde capsids.

Addgene’s commitment to providing high-quality materials is embedded in the service, which includes ddPCR titering, purity testing, sterility testing and viral genome sequencing for every order. Typical titers for plasmids packaged in AAV1, AAV5, AAV8 and AAV Retrograde will be 1x1013 GC/mL, while titers for AAV2 will be 7x1012 GC/mL – consistent with Addgene’s in-stock preparations.

“While Packaged on Request provides researchers with increased choice, Addgene continues to apply our hallmark quality controls, customer support and legal approvals to all orders,” said Chonnettia Jones, Ph.D., President and Executive Director at Addgene. “Our aim is to advance research in partnership with scientists worldwide through our commitment to excellence in viral vector production.”

Packaged on Request is now available to scientists at academic and nonprofit institutions through plasmid material pages in Addgene’s catalog. This seamless integration enables researchers to select and request AAV packaging as part of the standard ordering process. With Packaged on Request, Addgene will manage tech transfer terms and legal approvals to streamline required administrative processes.

For more information on Addgene’s new Packaged on Request offering, visit https://addgene.org/viral-service/packaged-on-request/.

About Addgene

Addgene is a purpose-driven organization committed to accelerating discovery and innovation by helping scientists conduct experiments with greater ease, speed and reproducibility. We are pioneers in scientific sharing, providing a vast catalog of expertly curated and quality-controlled plasmids developed by researchers around the world. We offer viral vector and recombinant antibody services built from the same trusted approach. Our dedicated team reduces barriers to scientific progress by facilitating material transfers and providing world-class educational resources. At Addgene, we care about building a globally connected scientific community, collaborating and sharing seamlessly to unlock the full potential of research. For more information, visit https://www.addgene.org.

