Adaptimmune to Report Q3 2024 Financial and Business Updates on Wednesday, November 13, 2024

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and Oxford, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - October 31, 2024) - Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ADAP), a company redefining the treatment of solid tumor cancers with cell therapy, will report financial results and provide business updates for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024, after the US markets close on Wednesday, November 13, 2024. Following the announcement, the Company will host a live webcast at 4:30 p.m. EDT (9:30 p.m. GMT).

The press release will be available in the investor section of Adaptimmune’s corporate website. A live webcast and replay can be accessed at https://www.gowebcasting.com/13698.

Call in information is as follows: +1-844-763-8274 (US or Canada) or +1-647-484-8814 (International). Callers should dial in 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time and simply ask to join the Adaptimmune call.

About Adaptimmune

Adaptimmune is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on designing, developing, and delivering cell therapies to transform the lives of people with cancer. The Company’s unique engineered T-cell receptor (TCR) platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancers across multiple solid tumor types.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (PSLRA). These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties. Such risks and uncertainties could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements, and include, without limitation: the success, cost and timing of our product development activities and clinical trials and our ability to successfully advance our TCR therapeutic candidates through the regulatory and commercialization processes. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to our business in general, we refer you to our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for the year ended 31 December, 2023, our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K, and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date the statements were made and we do not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

