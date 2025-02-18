Adagio Medical to Participate at the TD Cowen’s 45th Annual Health Care Conference

LAGUNA HILLS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Adagio Medical Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADGM; the “Company”), a leading innovator in catheter ablation technologies for treatment of cardiac arrhythmias, today announced that management will be attending TD Cowen’s 45th Annual Health Care Conference on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, at the Marriott Copley Place in Boston, MA.

About Adagio Medical

Adagio Medical is an early commercial stage medical device company located in Laguna Hills, California focusing on developing proprietary Ultra-Low Temperature Cryoablation technology that creates contiguous, transmural lesions to treat cardiac arrhythmias, with an emphasis on ventricular tachycardia.

Contacts



Media:

Ilya Grigorov

Vice President, Global Marketing and Product Management of Adagio Medical, Inc.

igrigorov@adagiomedical.com

Investor:

IR@adagiomedical.com