Press Releases

Adagio Medical Announces Participation in the 19th Annual International Symposium on Ventricular Arrhythmias

October 7, 2024 
LAGUNA HILLS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Adagio Medical Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADGM; the “Company”), a leading innovator in catheter ablation technologies for treatment of cardiac arrhythmias, today announced its sponsorship and participation in the 19th Annual International Symposium on Ventricular Arrhythmias, to be held at the New York Marriott at the Brooklyn Bridge on October 11-12, 2024.

In addition to participating in the commercial exhibition, Adagio’s proprietary Ultra-Low Temperature Cryoablation (ULTC) technology will be featured within the scientific program of the Symposium.

Presentation Details:

Date: October 11, 2024
Time: 4:40 p.m. ET
Topic: Cryocure-VT: One-year Results and Next Steps (FULCRUM-VT)
Presenter: Dr. Atul Verma, Director, Division of Cardiology at McGill University Health Centre and FULCRUM-VT Co-Principal Investigator

Date: October 12, 2024
Time: 12:35 p.m. ET
Topic: PVC Ablation using Ultra-low Cryoablation (Recorded Case)
Presenter: Professor Dr. Roland Tilz, Director of the Department of Rhythmology at the University Clinic Schleswig-Holstein

“The annual VT Symposium is a seminal scientific and educational event for everyone involved and interested in the treatment of ventricular arrhythmias,” said Olav Bergheim, President and CEO of Adagio. “We are proud to be a continuing supporter and look forward to discussing our technology and clinical program with the top experts in the field.”

About Adagio Medical

Adagio Medical is an early commercial stage medical device company located in Laguna Hills, California focusing on developing innovative cryoablation technologies that create contiguous, transmural lesions to treat cardiac arrhythmias, including paroxysmal and persistent atrial fibrillation, atrial flutter, and ventricular tachycardia.

California Events
