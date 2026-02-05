SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Aclaris Therapeutics to Participate in Two February Healthcare Conferences

February 4, 2026 | 
1 min read

WAYNE, Pa., Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel product candidates for immuno-inflammatory diseases, today announced that the Company will participate in two upcoming healthcare conferences in February 2026.

  • On Thursday February 12, 2026, at 2:30 PM EST, Aclaris’ Chief Executive Officer Dr. Neal Walker and other members of Aclaris’ senior leadership team will participate in a fireside chat during the Guggenheim Emerging Outlook: Biotech Summit 2026 in New York, NY.

  • On Thursday February 26, 2026, at 8:40 AM EST, Aclaris’ President and Chief Operating Officer Hugh Davis, Ph.D. will provide a corporate presentation during the virtual Oppenheimer 36th Annual Healthcare Life Sciences Conference.

A live and archived webcast of both events will be accessible on the Events page of https://www.aclaristx.com/. The webcasts will be available on the Aclaris website for at least 30 days.

About Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel product candidates to address the needs of patients with immuno-inflammatory diseases who lack satisfactory treatment options. The company has a multi-stage portfolio of product candidates powered by a robust R&D engine. For additional information, please visit www.aclaristx.com and follow Aclaris on LinkedIn.

Aclaris Therapeutics Contact:

Will Roberts
Senior Vice President
Corporate Communications and Investor Relations
(484) 329-2125
wroberts@aclaristx.com


Pennsylvania Events Immunology and inflammation
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Pictured: Amgen's office in Tampa, Florida
Autoimmune disease
Amgen Ends Autoimmune Alliance With Kyowa Kirin Amid Safety, Efficacy Questions
February 2, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
A scientist with pill bottles in front of FDA headquarters
Regulatory
FDA Action Alert: Sanofi/Regeneron, Merck, REGENXBIO and More
February 2, 2026
 · 
7 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Water tap dripping dollar bills on gray background. Business and financial success concept. 3D Rendering
IPO
Eikon, Veradermics, Announce IPO Targets as Cautious Optimism Propels Biotech Market
January 29, 2026
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Handshake in retro collage style. Hands with halftone effect make a deal, a hand comes out of a laptop, online deals. Vector modern illustration.
Immunology and inflammation
Lilly Establishes up to $1.9B Repertoire Deal in Second Immune Play of 2026
January 29, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac