Aclarion to Present at the Virtual Investor Summit Microcap Event on November 21st

BROOMFIELD, CO / ACCESSWIRE / November 14, 2024 / Aclarion, Inc., (“Aclarion” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq:ACON)(Nasdaq:ACONW), a healthcare technology company that is leveraging biomarkers and proprietary augmented intelligence (AI) algorithms to help physicians identify the location of chronic low back pain, today announced its participation at the upcoming Virtual Investor Summit Microcap Event on November 21st. The Company will be available for 1-on-1 meetings throughout the day in addition to its formal presentation.

Event: Q4 Investor Summit

Presentation date and time: November 21, 2024, 3:30pm - 4:00pm ET

Location: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3075/51667

The theme is 40 micro-cap companies with a catalyst and/or strong performance in the current market.

About Aclarion, Inc.

Aclarion is a healthcare technology company that leverages Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy (“MRS”), proprietary signal processing techniques, biomarkers, and augmented intelligence algorithms to optimize clinical treatments. The Company is first addressing the chronic low back pain market with Nociscan, the first, evidence-supported, SaaS platform to noninvasively help physicians distinguish between painful and nonpainful discs in the lumbar spine. Through a cloud connection, Nociscan receives magnetic resonance spectroscopy (MRS) data from an MRI machine for each lumbar disc being evaluated. In the cloud, proprietary signal processing techniques extract and quantify chemical biomarkers demonstrated to be associated with disc pain. Biomarker data is entered into proprietary algorithms to indicate if a disc may be a source of pain. When used with other diagnostic tools, Nociscan provides critical insights into the location of a patient’s low back pain, giving physicians clarity to optimize treatment strategies. For more information, please visit www.aclarion.com.

