ACG launches RecycloPod™ PP Ultra

New polypropylene blister system addressed barrier gap in recyclable pharmaceutical blister packaging
ACG, a leading integrated pharmaceutical manufacturing solutions provider, has launched RecycloPod™ PP Ultra, a polypropylene-based blister packaging system combining high moisture and oxygen barrier protection with design for recyclability.
The company identified a
gap in the market: while existing polypropylene blister solutions can meet
moisture barrier requirements, oxygen protection can remain a challenge.
RecycloPod PP Ultra has been developed to address both - providing a more
complete barrier solution for sensitive pharmaceutical formulations. The launch also introduces
ACG's ‘Pod’ family of sustainable packaging solutions. Inspired by the way a
pea pod efficiently protects what is inside, the range is designed with
sustainability, future packaging needs and evolving regulatory requirements in
mind. Developed in collaboration
with customers, RecycloPod PP Ultra uses a PP/EVOH/PP forming structure with a
water vapour transmission rate of less than 0.60 g/m² per day and an oxygen
transmission rate of less than 0.20 cm³/m² per day. Used with a PP lidding
film, it creates a predominantly polypropylene blister structure engineered for
reliable thermoforming and sealing on pharmaceutical packaging lines. The development comes as
manufacturers prepare for evolving requirements including the EU Packaging and
Packaging Waste Regulation (PPWR), and an increased focus on packaging
recyclability. Dr Akbar Ali, Head - Development
& Technology at ACG Packaging Materials, said: “Pharmaceutical companies
should not have to choose between protecting their product and progressing
their packaging sustainability objectives.” “With RecycloPod PP Ultra,
our objective was to provide both high moisture and oxygen barrier protection
while meeting the practical requirements of pharmaceutical manufacturing and
supporting design for recyclability.” SR Shivshankar CEO, ACG
Packaging Materials, adds: “RecycloPod PP Ultra forms part of our wider
sustainability strategy. We are participating in the Science Based Targets
initiative (SBTi) as part of its net-zero ambitions and using digitalisation to
support more efficient and sustainable manufacturing, with facilities
recognised by the World Economic Forum's Global Lighthouse Network. At ACG, we also monitor
more than 125 sustainability parameters through the framework underpinning our
Sustainability Report[1]. Together with continued
investment in packaging innovation, these initiatives reflect ACG's focus on
future readiness – helping both our own operations and pharmaceutical customers
prepare for a lower-impact, increasingly circular manufacturing environment. About ACG Now
in its 65th year, ACG continues to innovate production solutions for pharmaceutical
and nutraceutical companies. Watch our Make It Better
story. As the world’s most integrated
provider of oral dosage products and services, ACG produces capsules, barrier
packaging materials, manufacturing machinery, and inspection and traceability
solutions, all compliant with international standards. ACG partners with customers in 138
countries to solve complex manufacturing challenges and improve global health outcomes. Media Contact: madhurima.chakraborty@acg-world.com
The company identified a gap in the market: while existing polypropylene blister solutions can meet moisture barrier requirements, oxygen protection can remain a challenge. RecycloPod PP Ultra has been developed to address both - providing a more complete barrier solution for sensitive pharmaceutical formulations.
The launch also introduces ACG's ‘Pod’ family of sustainable packaging solutions. Inspired by the way a pea pod efficiently protects what is inside, the range is designed with sustainability, future packaging needs and evolving regulatory requirements in mind.
Developed in collaboration with customers, RecycloPod PP Ultra uses a PP/EVOH/PP forming structure with a water vapour transmission rate of less than 0.60 g/m² per day and an oxygen transmission rate of less than 0.20 cm³/m² per day.
Used with a PP lidding film, it creates a predominantly polypropylene blister structure engineered for reliable thermoforming and sealing on pharmaceutical packaging lines.
The development comes as manufacturers prepare for evolving requirements including the EU Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation (PPWR), and an increased focus on packaging recyclability.
Dr Akbar Ali, Head - Development & Technology at ACG Packaging Materials, said: “Pharmaceutical companies should not have to choose between protecting their product and progressing their packaging sustainability objectives.”
“With RecycloPod PP Ultra, our objective was to provide both high moisture and oxygen barrier protection while meeting the practical requirements of pharmaceutical manufacturing and supporting design for recyclability.”
SR Shivshankar CEO, ACG Packaging Materials, adds: “RecycloPod PP Ultra forms part of our wider sustainability strategy. We are participating in the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) as part of its net-zero ambitions and using digitalisation to support more efficient and sustainable manufacturing, with facilities recognised by the World Economic Forum's Global Lighthouse Network.
At ACG, we also monitor more than 125 sustainability parameters through the framework underpinning our Sustainability Report[1].
Together with continued investment in packaging innovation, these initiatives reflect ACG's focus on future readiness – helping both our own operations and pharmaceutical customers prepare for a lower-impact, increasingly circular manufacturing environment.
About ACG
Now in its 65th year, ACG continues to innovate production solutions for pharmaceutical and nutraceutical companies.
Watch our Make It Better story.
As the world’s most integrated provider of oral dosage products and services, ACG produces capsules, barrier packaging materials, manufacturing machinery, and inspection and traceability solutions, all compliant with international standards.
ACG partners with customers in 138 countries to solve complex manufacturing challenges and improve global health outcomes.
Media Contact:
madhurima.chakraborty@acg-world.com