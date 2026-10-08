ACG launches RecycloPod™ PP Ultra

ACG, a leading integrated pharmaceutical manufacturing solutions provider, has launched RecycloPod™ PP Ultra, a polypropylene-based blister packaging system combining high moisture and oxygen barrier protection with design for recyclability.

The company identified a gap in the market: while existing polypropylene blister solutions can meet moisture barrier requirements, oxygen protection can remain a challenge. RecycloPod PP Ultra has been developed to address both - providing a more complete barrier solution for sensitive pharmaceutical formulations.