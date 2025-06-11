Access Medical Labs, a Subsidiary of Empresas Aries, Completes Historic Lab Expansion with Roche Diagnostics Systems

Florida’s largest private lab sets a new benchmark in automation, expands testing fivefold, and fuels job growth nationwide

JUPITER, Fla., June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a milestone rarely achieved in the clinical laboratory industry, Access Medical Labs — the largest private diagnostic lab in Florida — has completed a full transition from Siemens to Roche Diagnostics systems in under 6 months. Such integrations typically span more than a year, making this move a breakthrough in lab automation and operational excellence.

With Roche’s advanced testing systems now fully deployed, Access has increased its daily diagnostic capacity fivefold. The lab can now deliver faster, more comprehensive results to functional and integrative health providers across the country.





“This wasn’t just a switch — it was a transformation,” said Adam El-Hosseiny, C.O.O. at Access Medical Labs. “We brought together the right people, technology and purpose to better serve patients and providers nationwide. This technology will further solidify our role as one of the most advanced diagnostic labs in the nation.”

A new model for global health collaboration

The record-fast transition was driven by seamless coordination between Roche’s U.S. and Mexico divisions — a cross-border collaboration that highlights the power of international cooperation in advancing medical innovation.

“This is more than a system upgrade - the total integrated solution - it’s a step forward for the entire industry,” Antonio Vergara, Senior Vice President of Core Lab and Near Patient Care, Roche Diagnostics, added. “We’re proud to lead by this collective example.”

Fueling the shift toward preventive, personalized care

Functional and integrative medicine are gaining traction as the U.S. pivots toward preventative and personalized healthcare. Access Medical Labs works with thousands of physicians in this space, and its upgraded capabilities allow providers to access a wider menu of high-efficiency, Roche-powered assays that go beyond symptom management.

This transformation comes at a pivotal time. With Dr. Casey Means — a leading voice for metabolic health — nominated as U.S. surgeon general, the national focus on proactive, data-driven medicine is intensifying.

“We believe in that future,” said Adam El-Hosseiny “And we’re building it.”

Expanding teams, empowering communities

Access currently employs over 200 professionals across its operations and plans to grow its workforce 35% by the end of 2025. The expansion is creating high-impact jobs in lab science, logistics, client services and med tech — reinforcing Florida’s biotech economy and contributing to a more resilient healthcare workforce.

“Since 2003, we’ve been committed to delivering truly exceptional client experience backed by precise and reliable testing. Every innovation we pursue is driven by one purpose: making personalized medicine more practical and accessible,” said Sharif El-Hosseiny, CEO of Access.

Empresas Aries is a privately-owned Mexican holding company with more than 5,000 collaborators that operates in the healthcare industry in Mexico and the US through more than 350+ patient service centers, a highly specialized hospital in Northeast Mexico, and an elementary school with education grades K-12th.

