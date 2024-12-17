Accelerated Biosciences and Stemmatters Collaborate to Offer iPSC Derived from Human Trophoblast Stem Cells

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#acceleratedbio--Accelerated Biosciences and Stemmatters are thrilled to announce their strategic partnership aimed at co-developing and co-marketing human induced pluripotent stem cells (“iPSC”) derived from human trophoblast stem cells (“hTSC”). By utilizing Accelerated Bio’s innovative hTSC platform, this partnership seeks to deliver iPSC derived from the earliest-stage material, creating an optimal foundation for regenerative medicine. This partnership marks Accelerated Biosciences’ entry into the EU market, broadening its reach and bringing its cutting-edge hTSC technology to a new geographic region with extensive potential for regenerative therapies.





Unparalleled hTSC platform:

Cutting-Edge hTSC Platform: Accelerated Bio’s hTSC platform is central to this collaboration. Known for its high plasticity and genetic stability, hTSCs are the ideal starting material for iPSC-based therapeutic development and regenerative medicine.

Ethically Sourced Stem Cells: The hTSCs represent the earliest-stage, pre-implantation, pluripotent stem cells that are ethically sourced. iPSC reprogrammed from hTSC would offer better characteristics than those from adult somatic cells.

Rui A. Sousa, CEO of Stemmatters, expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration: “We recognize the immense potential of hTSC as a groundbreaking platform for scalable manufacturing of multiple cell types, including iPSCs. This technology enhances our value proposition and strengthens our commitment to advancing cell therapy and regenerative medicine development in Europe.”

Yuta Lee, CEO of Accelerated Bio, emphasized the advanced capabilities of the hTSC platform: “Our hTSC platform is not only the earliest ethically sourced pluripotent stem cell source available but also one of the most dynamic and versatile. This collaboration with Stemmatters will enhance our understanding of hTSC characteristics and enable us to develop the necessary tools and knowledge to engineer and optimize hTSC to iPSC reprogramming processes to create a better iPSC platform for regenerative medicine.”

Through this partnership, Stemmatters and Accelerated Bio aim to establish capabilities to develop and manufacture hTSC-derived iPSC compliant with EU regulatory requirements, offering this superior iPSC platform to European community and developing new treatment options to patients.

About Accelerated Biosciences

Accelerated Bio is at the forefront of healthcare innovation, leveraging the groundbreaking potential of hTSCs to revolutionize precision medicine. Originating from an early and ethical source, hTSCs possess extraordinary abilities to perform the functions of various cell types with added genetic stability, natural immune privilege, and high expansion capacity. Accelerated Bio’s extensive, robust, and unencumbered intellectual property portfolio ensures the freedom to innovate for both Accelerated Bio and its partners. For more information, please visit www.acceleratedbio.com.

About Stemmatters

Stemmatters is a Portugal-based CDMO specializing in bespoke product and process development, cGMP production, and the clinical translation of impactful medicinal products. The company’s expertise covers multiple products, including advanced therapies, biologics, and raw materials supporting the life cycle of regenerative medicine solutions. Stemmatters has a proven track record in the isolation and banking of diverse cell types and provides its clients with reliable, cost-effective solutions designed to support long-term commercial success.

Contacts



Media:

Angela Hu

Accelerated Biosciences Corp.

angela.hu@acceleratedbio.com