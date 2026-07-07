AC Immune to Showcase Neurodegenerative Disease Pipeline with Three Presentations at AAIC® 2026

Lausanne, Switzerland, July 7, 2026 -- AC Immune SA (NASDAQ: ACIU), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering precision therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases, today announces three presentations at the Alzheimer's Association International Conference® 2026, taking place July 12-15 in London, UK.

Across these AAIC presentations, we are showing how AC Immune’s Morphomer®-based small molecule approach has generated differentiated therapeutic and imaging assets. Our first-in-class TDP-43 PET tracer has generated encouraging early human imaging data in FTD and ALS; our novel brain-penetrant NLRP3 inhibitor is in Phase 1 with a profile supporting an orally delivered CNS therapy; and our alpha-synuclein Morphomer® program demonstrates potent, brain-penetrant inhibition of pathology with in vivo neuroprotective effects. Together, these data reinforce the opportunity to build biomarker-led therapeutic programs for major neurodegenerative diseases.

Oral Presentation

Discovery and initial clinical evaluation of [18F]ACI-19626, a first-in-class TDP-43 PET tracer

Presenter: Dr. Tamara Seredinina

Session: Developing Topics in ADRD Diagnostics

Date/Time: July 15, 8:00 – 8:45 AM BST (GMT+1)

Location: Hall S11

Poster Presentations

Novel potent brain penetrant NLRP3 inhibitor ACI-19764 demonstrates efficacy in models of neuroinflammation

Presenter: Dr. Chantal Bazenet

Session: Drug Development, Human

Date/Time: July 12, 7:30 AM – 4:15 PM BST (GMT+1)

Location: Exhibit Hall (# Sunday-0177)

Development of an aggregation inhibitor targeting alpha-synuclein pathology

Presenter: Dr. Francesca Capotosti

Session: Drug Development, Nonhuman

Date/Time: July 14, 7:30 AM – 4:15 PM BST (GMT+1)

Location: Exhibit Hall (# Tuesday-0074)

For further information, please contact:

SVP, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

Gary Waanders, Ph.D., MBA

AC Immune

Phone: +41 21 345 91 91

Email: gary.waanders@acimmune.com International Media

Chris Maggos

Cohesion Bureau

Phone: +41 79 367 6254

Email: aciu@cohesionbureau.com





About AC Immune SA

AC Immune SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company and a global leader in precision prevention for neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, and NeuroOrphan indications driven by misfolded proteins. The Company’s two clinically validated technology platforms, SupraAntigen® and Morphomer®, fuel its pipeline of first- and best-in-class assets, which currently features a range of therapeutic and diagnostic programs, including candidates in Phase 2 and Phase 3 development. AC Immune has a strong track record of securing strategic partnerships with leading global pharmaceutical companies, resulting in substantial non-dilutive funding to advance its proprietary programs and >$4.5 billion in potential milestone payments plus royalties.

SupraAntigen® is a registered trademark of AC Immune SA in the following territories: AU, EU, CH, GB, JP, RU, SG and USA. Morphomer® is a registered trademark of AC Immune SA in CA, CN, CH, EU, GB, JP, KR, NO, RU and SG.

The information on our website and any other websites referenced herein is expressly not incorporated by reference into, and does not constitute a part of, this press release.





Forward looking statements

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements are statements other than historical fact and may include statements that address future operating, financial or business performance or AC Immune’s strategies or expectations. In some cases, you can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as “may,” “might,” “will,” “should,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “projects,” “potential,” “outlook” or “continue,” and other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs and involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, developments and business decisions to differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. These risks and uncertainties include those described under the captions “Item 3. Key Information – Risk Factors” and “Item 5. Operating and Financial Review and Prospects” in AC Immune’s Annual Report on Form 20-F and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and AC Immune does not undertake any obligation to update them in light of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable law. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

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