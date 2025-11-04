AC Immune Reports Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Provides a Corporate Update

Sharpened investment focus on high-value assets, including three Phase 2 active immunotherapy programs and small molecule programs targeting NLRP3, Tau and a-syn

Cash resources of CHF 108.5 million as of September 30, 2025, provide funding to the end of Q3 2027 excluding any income from potential milestones

Peer-reviewed papers covering groundbreaking results including clinical data on ACI-35.030 (JNJ-64042056) published in eBioMedicine and preclinical data on first-in-class PET tracers for imaging TDP-43 pathology published in Nature Communications

IND/CTA filing for small molecule NLRP3 inhibitor ACI-19764 and the start of IND-enabling studies for Morphomer-Tau aggregation inhibitor both expected by year-end

Lausanne, Switzerland, November 4, 2025 -- AC Immune SA (NASDAQ: ACIU), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering precision therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases, today reported results for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, and provided a corporate update.

Dr. Andrea Pfeifer, CEO of AC Immune SA, commented: “We have sharpened our investment focus on our most valuable assets following a strategic review. Our pipeline assets have the potential to transform treatment and enable prevention of neurodegenerative disease. Our active immunotherapies for precision prevention of neurodegenerative diseases continue to make strong progress through Phase 2 development in Alzheimer’s disease and Parkinson’s disease. These are complemented by novel small-molecule therapeutics targeting intracellular mechanisms of neurodegenerative diseases. Importantly, our recent pipeline prioritization has extended our cash runway to the end of Q3 2027, without including anticipated milestone payments from our existing collaborations or potential payments from new business development deals.

“We are now moving towards multiple value-inflection points. Further interim results from Part 1 of the VacSYn trial of ACI-7104.056, our wholly owned anti-alpha-synuclein active immunotherapy for Parkinson’s disease, are expected this quarter. Our two partnered active immunotherapy programs are continuing to progress according to plan. We also published data in The Lancet’s eBioMedicine on ACI-35.030 (JNJ-64042056) with the first clinical demonstration that our SupraAntigen® platform generates highly differentiated active immunotherapies compared with other approaches, even with the same peptide sequence. This technology also powers our ACI-24.060 anti-Abeta active immunotherapy program, for which additional results are expected in H1 next year.”

Q3 2025 and Subsequent Highlights:

Following a strategic review by executive management, the Company sharpened its focused investment on its most important assets. These include its three clinical-stage active immunotherapy programs, two of which are in ongoing pharma collaborations, and its most promising small molecule programs targeting NLRP3, Tau and a-synuclein. As a result, the Company has reduced its workforce by around 30% and extended its cash for operations to the end of Q3 2027.

AC Immune groundbreaking research results published in peer-reviewed journals including: the clinical results from the completed Phase 1b/2a trial of active immunotherapy ACI-35.030’s (JNJ-2056) partnered with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a Johnson & Johnson company, in eBioMedicine preclinical research demonstrating the in vivo activity of a vectorized (AAV9) anti-TDP-43 monoclonal antibody in a model of ALS/FTD, in Molecular Therapy first-in-class positron emission tomography (PET) tracers for imaging TDP-43 pathology in the brain, including ACI-19626, that could enable a precision medicine approach to neurodegenerative diseases which are currently difficult to diagnose, in Nature Communications

Appointed Prof. Catherine Mummery

Anticipated 2025 Milestones

Program Milestone Expected in ACI-7104.056

anti-a-syn active immunotherapy Further interim results from Part 1 of Phase 2 VacSYn trial in PD, including pharmacodynamics and biomarkers Q4 2025 ACI-24.060

anti-Abeta active immunotherapy ABATE Phase 2 trial reaches 12-month treatment timepoint in the AD3 cohort by year end (with interim results reported thereafter) Q4 2025 ACI-19764

Small molecule NLRP3 inhibitor IND/CTA filing Q4 2025 Morphomer-Tau aggregation inhibitors Lead declaration and initiation of IND-enabling studies Q4 2025 Morphomer a-syn aggregation inhibitor Lead declaration Q4 2025 TDP-43-PET tracer Initial Phase 1 readout in genetic frontotemporal dementia (FTD) Q4 2025 ACI-15916

a-syn-PET tracer Phase 1 readout in Parkinson’s disease (PD) Q4 2025





Analysis of Financial Statements for the Quarter Ended September 30, 2025

Cash position: The Company had total cash resources of CHF 108.5 million (CHF 165.5 million as of December 31, 2024), composed of CHF 27.7 million in cash and cash equivalents and CHF 80.7 million in short-term financial assets. The Company's cash balance is expected to provide sufficient capital resources to the end of Q3 2027, excluding potential milestone payments.

R&D expenditures: R&D expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2025, were CHF 13.1 million, compared with CHF 14.5 million for the comparable period in 2024. The decrease was primarily due to lower spend associated with the ACI-24.060 ABATE study during the period, as well as lower expenses incurred on ACI-7104.056. These reductions were offset by higher costs in our NLRP3 inhibitor program (ACI-19764).

G&A expenditures: G&A expenses in the period were CHF 3.6 million, compared with CHF 3.8 million for the comparable period in 2024.

Restructuring expenses: Expenses recognized as a result of the restructuring were CHF 0.5 million compared to nil for the comparable period in 2024. These expenses include CHF 2.1 million of termination benefits, offset by a CHF 1.8 million gain on curtailment in the defined benefit pension liability.

Financial result: The financial result, net was a CHF 0.3 million gain for the three months ended September 30, 2025, compared to a CHF 1.8 million loss for the comparable period in 2024. This change was primarily driven by increased stability in foreign currency exchange differences in CHF versus foreign currencies, predominantly the U.S. Dollar.

IFRS loss for the period: The Company reported a net loss after taxes of CHF 15.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025, compared with a net income of CHF 5.5 million for the comparable period in 2024. The change period over period derives primarily from the recognition of a CHF 24.6 million milestone in Q3 2024 under the collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.





About AC Immune SA

AC Immune SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company and a global leader in precision prevention for neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, and NeuroOrphan indications driven by misfolded proteins. The Company’s two clinically validated technology platforms, SupraAntigen® and Morphomer®, fuel its broad and diversified pipeline of first- and best-in-class assets, which currently features a range of therapeutic and diagnostic programs, including candidates in Phase 2 and Phase 3 development. AC Immune has a strong track record of securing strategic partnerships with leading global pharmaceutical companies, resulting in substantial non-dilutive funding to advance its proprietary programs and >$4.5 billion in potential milestone payments plus royalties.

SupraAntigen® is a registered trademark of AC Immune SA in the following territories: AU, EU, CH, GB, JP, RU, SG and USA. Morphomer® is a registered trademark of AC Immune SA in CN, CH, EU, GB, JP, KR, NO, RU and SG.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(In CHF thousands)

As of September 30, December 31, 2025 2024 Assets Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 2,208 2,651 Right-of-use assets 4,653 5,437 Intangible asset 50,416 50,416 Long-term financial assets 584 415 Total non-current assets 57,861 58,919 Current assets Prepaid expenses 3,294 4,302 Accrued income 402 1,099 Other current receivables 1,582 1,104 Short-term financial assets 80,727 129,214 Cash and cash equivalents 27,741 36,275 Total current assets 113,746 171,994 Total assets 171,607 230,913 Shareholders' equity and liabilities Shareholders’ equity Share capital 2,240 2,226 Share premium 480,170 478,506 Treasury shares (218) (218) Currency translation differences 3 (5) Accumulated losses (419,751) (368,239) Total shareholders’ equity 62,444 112,270 Non-current liabilities Long-term deferred contract revenue 2,700 4,560 Long-term lease liabilities 3,616 4,401 Net employee defined benefit liabilities 4,561 8,844 Total non-current liabilities 10,877 17,805 Current liabilities Trade and other payables 1,566 2,658 Accrued expenses 11,993 12,098 Short-term deferred contract revenue 83,682 85,056 Short-term lease liabilities 1,045 1,026 Total current liabilities 98,286 100,838 Total liabilities 109,163 118,643 Total shareholders’ equity and liabilities 171,607 230,913





Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income/(Loss) (Unaudited)

(In CHF thousands, except for per-share data)

For the Three Months For the Nine Months Ended September 30, Ended September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenue Contract revenue 939 25,485 3,235 26,172 Total revenue 939 25,485 3,235 26,172 Operating expenses Research & development expenses (13,071) (14,482) (45,813) (46,785) General & administrative expenses (3,567) (3,753) (11,900) (13,275) Other operating income/(expense), net — 19 21 128 Restructuring expenses, net (467) — (467) — Total operating expenses (17,105) (18,216) (58,159) (59,932) Operating income/(loss) (16,166) 7,269 (54,924) (33,760) Financial income 366 939 1,512 2,307 Financial expense (46) (33) (149) (103) Exchange differences (12) (2,672) (2,513) (3,563) Finance result, net 308 (1,766) (1,150) (1,359) Income/(loss) before tax (15,858) 5,503 (56,074) (35,119) Income tax expense — — — — Income/(loss) for the period (15,858) 5,503 (56,074) (35,119) Income/(loss) per share: Basic income/(loss) per share for the period attributable to equity holders (0.16) 0.06 (0.56) (0.35) Diluted income/(loss) for the period attributable to equity holders (0.16) 0.05 (0.56) (0.35)





Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income/(Loss) (Unaudited)

(In CHF thousands)

For the Three Months For the Nine Months Ended September 30, Ended September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Loss for the period (15,858) 5,503 (56,074) (35,119) Items that will be reclassified to income or loss in subsequent periods (net of tax): Currency translation differences (1) 11 8 27 Items that will not to be reclassified to income or loss in subsequent periods (net of tax): Remeasurement gains on defined-benefit plans (net of tax) 2,741 — 2,741 — Other comprehensive income/(loss) 2,740 11 2,749 27 Total comprehensive loss, net of tax (13,118) 5,514 (53,325) (35,092)





