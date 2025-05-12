SUBSCRIBE
AbTherx and Spice Biotechnologies Announce Multi-Program Antibody Discovery Collaboration

May 12, 2025 | 
Immuno-oncology pioneer partners with AbTherx to build the next generation of immunotherapy drugs

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA / ACCESS Newswire / May 12, 2025 / AbTherx, Inc., a biotechnology company with innovative transgenic technologies that enable and accelerate antibody discovery, today announced a multi-program antibody discovery partnership with Spice Biotechnologies. The partnership will leverage AbTherx's suite of innovative Atlas™ Mouse technologies to deliver antibodies against targets selected by Spice Bio.

AbTherx's antibody discovery platform is built on two decades of experience and utilizes evolutionary intelligence to identify diverse and developable human antibody sequences. This collaboration leverages AbTherx's novel, patent-pending Atlas Full Human Diversity Mouse, an updated industry standard with a strong IP position that generates fully human antibodies with the affinity and diversity required for efficient, successful drug development. It also utilizes the Binary Fixed Light Chain Transgenic Mouse which enables native-like IgG bispecific antibodies that improve manufacturability and developability. Through these innovative technologies and a deeply collaborative partnering model, AbTherx uniquely enables startups to efficiently manage resources, timelines, and technical risk.

Spice Bio was founded by Alan J. Korman, a globally recognized leader in immunology and cancer research. With over 30 years of experience in drug development, Dr. Korman has shaped groundbreaking advancements in the field, most recently serving as an executive at Vir Biotechnology and Bristol Myers Squibb. Dr Korman led the discovery of a revolutionary approach to cancer immune therapy and immune checkpoint blockade, which has driven the development and approval of several groundbreaking oncology drugs. Working with AbTherx cofounders at Medarex and BMS, Dr. Korman found incredible success discovering and developing the world's first immune checkpoint inhibitors, YERVOY® (ipilimumab) and OPDIVO® (nivolumab).

"Over the last 20 years, the Spice Bio team has had an incredible track record of creating successful life-saving drugs in partnership with some of our AbTherx cofounders. Because of this long, productive history, we are particularly excited to partner with Dr. Korman again in his new venture to create the next generation of immunotherapy drugs," said Justin Mika, Chief Executive Officer of AbTherx. "AbTherx is uniquely positioned to lead the next wave of antibody therapeutics with continuous innovation in antibody discovery technology, deep experience in antibody discovery, and startup-friendly partnering models."

From top 10 pharmaceutical companies to virtual startups, leading organizations in antibody therapeutics have rapidly adopted the AbTherx platform, resulting in over 50 initiated programs across over a dozen partners in the past nine months. Under the terms of the agreement, Spice Bio has the right to develop and commercialize therapeutic antibodies resulting from the collaboration. AbTherx will receive research payments and is eligible to receive downstream clinical and commercial milestone payments, as well as royalties on net sales of products.

About AbTherx

AbTherx is advancing medicine with revolutionary technologies that accelerate and enable therapeutic antibody discovery. Through an exclusive license from Gilead Sciences, AbTherx has released Atlas™ Mice, a suite of novel transgenic technologies designed for unmatched performance and Freedom to Operate. For over 20 years, a core group of AbTherx's scientists have worked together to push the boundaries of antibody discovery technologies, resulting in more than 1,000 successful discovery campaigns and the development of 13 marketed therapeutics. AbTherx's industry-leading team creates transformative solutions to overcome the most demanding challenges in delivering innovative medicines. Committed to making its technologies accessible to all, AbTherx offers flexible partnering models that meet the needs of drug developers of all sizes. For more information, please visit www.abtherx.com.

Media Contact

Stacey Borders
stacey@abtherx.com

SOURCE: AbTherx, Inc.



