ABLi Therapeutics to Present “Clinical Breakthrough Lecture” at the 2025 International Congress of Parkinson’s Disease and Movement Disorders

ATLANTA and BOSTON, Sept. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ABLi Therapeutics (“ABLi”), a biotechnology company developing therapeutics to address diseases that arise from activation of Abelson Tyrosine Kinases (c-Abl kinases), announces that the final results from the 201 Trial evaluating the safety and tolerability of risvodetinib in patients with untreated Parkinson’s disease (PD) will be presented as a “Clinical Breakthrough Lecture” at the upcoming International Congress of Parkinson’s Disease and Movement Disorders, to be held October 5-9, 2025 in Honolulu, HI.

ABLi CEO Dr. Milton Werner will present the results during the Keynote Session in a lecture titled Risvodetinib treatment drives clearance of alpha-synuclein pathology in untreated Parkinson’s disease: a randomized Phase 2 Trial. The session will be held October 8, 2025 8:00 - 9:30 a.m. local time, 2:00 – 3:30 p.m. EDT, in the Main Lecture Ballroom at the Hawaii Convention Center.

During the conference Dr. Werner will also present an electronic poster highlighting specific details of the 201 Trial and the measurement of new biomarkers that inform on the biochemical consequences of risvodetinib treatment, as well as biomarkers reporting on the underlying alpha-synuclein pathology of Parkinson’s disease. Details of the poster presentation are as follows:

Poster 909

Parkinson’s Disease: Clinical Trials, Presentation Group 2

E-poster and Exhibit Hall 1, Level 1

October 7, 2025, 12:50pm

About the 201 Trial

The 201 Trial was the first long-term dosing trial evaluating the selective, brain-penetrant c-Abl kinase inhibitor risvodetinib as a monotherapy in untreated PD. The trial evaluated a 50 mg, 100 mg or 200 mg dose in 126 participants randomized 1:1:1:1 to either a dose of risvodetinib or placebo given once daily for 12 weeks. Primary, secondary and exploratory endpoint analysis will be discussed in the Lecture, which will also feature the first direct measure of the effect of a disease-modifying therapeutic on the underlying pathology of PD. Since the last participant left the 201 Trial in October, 2024, new methods for analysis of blood-borne biomarkers have been developed with collaborators at Johns Hopkins University and the application of these methods to clinical trial outcome analysis will also be presented at the upcoming Congress.

About Risvodetinib (ABLi-148009)

Risvodetinib is a potent, selective small-molecule inhibitor of the non-receptor c-Abl kinases, designed for once-daily oral use that targets the underlying biological mechanisms driving Parkinson’s disease initiation and progression. Risvodetinib is believed to be a disease-modifying therapy that halts disease progression and reverses the functional loss arising from Parkinson’s disease inside and outside of the brain. All marketed therapeutic approaches to treat Parkinson’s help manage the symptoms of the disease, but there are currently no available treatments to slow or stop the disease’s relentless progression. Recently, risvodetinib was the first monotherapy shown to improve patient quality of life in a randomized, placebo-controlled clinical trial (NCT05424276) and simultaneously reduced the underlying synuclein aggregate pathology in untreated Parkinson’s disease. Risvodetinib currently has intellectual property protection beyond 2036.

About ABLi Therapeutics

ABLi Therapeutics (“ABLi”) applies innovative medicinal chemistry and a deep understanding of disease biology to develop small molecule therapeutics that target the cause of diseases that arise from activation or dysfunction of the Abelson Tyrosine Kinases (c-Abl). Leveraging its expertise in drug design, ABLi utilizes clinically validated data of kinase inhibitors to design and develop novel product candidates with enhanced penetration into the brain, greater potency and target selectivity, and improved safety to treat diseases in which Abl kinase activation or dysfunction is implicated. The Company’s primary focus is on developing therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases like Parkinson’s disease and the Parkinson’s-related neurodegenerative diseases Multiple System Atrophy and Dementia with Lewy Body that are all associated with Abl kinase activation or dysfunction. For more information visit www.ablitherapeutics.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

