Ability Biotherapeutics Welcomes Angèle Maki, PhD to its Board of Directors

Dr. Maki brings over 20 years of experience in the biopharmaceutical industry, with a distinguished track record of leadership in business development and strategic partnerships across both emerging biotech ventures and global pharmaceutical companies. She currently serves as Chief Business Officer at Callio Therapeutics, a company realizing the promise of multi-payload antibody-drug conjugates to transform cancer patient outcomes.

Over the course of her career, Dr. Maki has held senior roles at leading organizations including Medarex (acquired by Bristol Myers Squibb), Bristol Myers Squibb, Genentech, Merck & Co., Eli Lilly, ReCode Therapeutics, and Hummingbird Bioscience which spun out Callio Therapeutics. She has led and executed a broad spectrum of transactions across modalities and therapeutic areas—from early research collaborations to therapeutic licensing agreements and acquisitions—and played a key role in the venture strategy while at Eli Lilly.

“We are thrilled to welcome Angèle to our Board of Directors at this pivotal stage in Ability’s growth,” said Giles Day, Chief Executive Officer of Ability Biotherapeutics. “Her deep experience in business development, licensing, and strategic partnerships across both biotech and pharma will be invaluable as we advance our lead antibody programs toward preclinical development and prepare for our first human clinical trials. As Ability continues to build momentum, Angèle’s insights and leadership will help guide us through the critical decisions that lie ahead.”

In addition to her corporate roles, Dr. Maki is a passionate advocate for innovation and entrepreneurship. She currently serves as Board Chair of Canadian Entrepreneurs in Life Sciences (CELS), a non-profit organization supporting emerging leaders in the sector. Dr. Maki earned her Ph.D. in Biological Chemistry from Stanford University and holds a B.Sc. in Chemistry from the University of Winnipeg.

“I’m truly delighted to join the Board of Directors at Ability Biotherapeutics,” said Dr. Maki. “Ability’s bold mission to revolutionize targeted antibody therapies for cancer and autoimmune diseases, combined with the team’s scientific excellence and innovative spirit, makes it an incredibly exciting company to support. I look forward to contributing to its continued growth as it advances toward clinical development and strives to improve patient outcomes.”

About Ability Biotherapeutics

Ability Biotherapeutics is the next-generation biotherapeutics company developing logic-gated antibodies with exceptional contextual selectivity and stability, driving safer, more effective immunotherapies for cancer and autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary platform, AbiLeap™, uses generative AI powered by one of the largest and exclusively held, therapeutically relevant human antibody databases, providing distinct insights for sequence space exploration. Combining AI with in vitro display and screening technologies, AbiLeap™ generates fully human antibodies that are conditionally activated and multi-specific, directing therapeutic targeting to specific cells and disease sites. This approach enables solutions for indications with high unmet clinical needs by reducing toxicity and significantly broadening the therapeutic window, maximizing treatment benefits. Ability’s experienced team is committed to revolutionizing targeted therapeutics to transform patient outcomes and redefine industry standards. To learn more, visit ability.bio, their LinkedIn page, or contact them at partnering@ability.bio.

