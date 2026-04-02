AbCellera to Report First Quarter 2026 Financial Results on May 11, 2026

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$ABCL--AbCellera (Nasdaq: ABCL) will announce its first quarter 2026 financial results on Monday, May 11, 2026, and hold an earnings conference call at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) the same day.

A live audio webcast of the earnings conference may be accessed through a link that will be posted on AbCellera’s Investor Relations website. A replay will be available through the same link following the conference call.

About AbCellera Biologics Inc.

AbCellera (Nasdaq: ABCL) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing first-in-class antibody-based medicines in the areas of endocrinology, women’s health, immunology, oncology, and more. For more information, please visit www.abcellera.com.

Inquiries

Media: Tiffany Chiu; media@abcellera.com, +1(236)521-6774

Partnering: Murray McCutcheon, Ph.D.; partnering@abcellera.com, +1(604)559-9005

Investor Relations: Peter Ahn; ir@abcellera.com, +1(778)729-9116