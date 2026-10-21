Abbott Reports Third-Quarter 2026 Results and Reaffirms Full-Year EPS Guidance

Third-quarter reported sales growth of 14.5 percent; comparable sales growth of 7.0 percent

Third-quarter GAAP diluted EPS of $0.53; adjusted diluted EPS of $1.42

Expands portfolio with key new product approvals

ABBOTT PARK, Ill., Oct. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Abbott (NYSE: ABT) today announced financial results for the third quarter ended Sept. 30, 2026.

Third-quarter sales increased 14.5 percent on a reported basis and 7.0 percent on a comparable basis.

Third-quarter GAAP diluted EPS of $0.53 and adjusted diluted EPS of $1.42, which excludes specified items.

Abbott projects full-year 2026 comparable sales growth to be approximately 6.0 percent 1 .

. Abbott reaffirms the midpoint of previously provided full-year 2026 adjusted diluted EPS guidance range and tightens the range to $5.50 to $5.55.

In August, Abbott announced U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for Libre® Duo, the world's first dual glucose-ketone biowearable sensor. By providing real-time visibility into glucose and ketone levels, this new technology helps optimize the management of diabetes by detecting rising ketone levels, which can lead to diabetic ketoacidosis, a serious health condition for people with diabetes.

In August, Abbott announced that the company received CE Mark for its Amulet 360™ Left Atrial Appendage (LAA) Occluder, a next-generation device designed to reduce the risk of stroke in patients with atrial fibrillation (AFib).

In August, Abbott announced the launch of Similac® 360 Total Care® Made With Whole Milk — the first and only commercially sterile, ready-to-feed liquid infant formula made with whole milk in the United States.

In September, Abbott announced FDA approval for its TactiFlex™ Duo Ablation Catheter, Sensor Enabled™, designed to deliver both pulsed field ablation (PFA) and radiofrequency (RF) energy to treat patients battling atrial fibrillation.

In September, Abbott launched SimpleScreen™ CRC, an FDA-approved, blood-based colorectal cancer screening test for adults age 45 and older who are at average risk for the disease.

"Abbott delivered strong third-quarter results, reflecting balanced growth across our portfolio," said Robert B. Ford, chairman and chief executive officer, Abbott. "With strong performance across multiple businesses and a robust pipeline of innovation, we are well-positioned to deliver sustainable growth in the years ahead."

THIRD-QUARTER BUSINESS OVERVIEW

Comparable sales growth:



Management believes that measuring sales growth on a comparable basis is an appropriate way for investors to best understand the underlying performance of the business. Comparable sales growth includes the prior and current year sales of Exact Sciences, a cancer diagnostics company that Abbott acquired on March 23, 2026. Comparable sales growth excludes the impact of foreign exchange and revenue in both the prior and current year related to compensation payments that Abbott's Structural Heart business received as part of a multi-year agreement with a competitor. The final payment under this agreement was recognized in the first quarter of 2026.

Note: In order to compute results excluding the impact of exchange rates, current year U.S. dollar sales are multiplied or divided, as appropriate, by the current year average foreign exchange rates and then those amounts are multiplied or divided, as appropriate, by the prior year average foreign exchange rates.

Third Quarter 2026 Results (3Q26)



Sales 3Q26 ($ in millions) Total Company



Nutrition



Diagnostics



Established



Pharmaceuticals



Medical Devices U.S. 5,504



958



1,853



—



2,687 International 7,509



1,304



1,452



1,614



3,139 Total reported 13,013



2,262



3,305



1,614



5,826



% Change vs. 3Q25



































U.S. 28.0



7.9



109.2



n/a



6.6 International 6.2



3.1



6.2



6.8



7.2 Total reported 14.5



5.1



46.7



6.8



6.9 Total reported excl. foreign exchange impact 14.8



4.9



46.6



8.4



7.4 Comparable sales growth 7.0



4.9



6.4



8.4



7.8







































U.S. 7.9



7.9



8.4



n/a



7.6 International 6.4



2.8



4.0



8.4



8.0

First Nine Months 2026 Results (9M26)



Sales 9M26 ($ in millions) Total Company



Nutrition



Diagnostics



Established



Pharmaceuticals



Medical Devices U.S. 14,994



2,673



4,418



—



7,890 International 21,776



3,750



4,159



4,539



9,328 Total reported 36,770



6,423



8,577



4,539



17,218



% Change vs. 9M25



































U.S. 17.7



(4.5)



72.0



n/a



7.1 International 8.2



1.1



6.3



9.3



11.7 Total reported 11.9



(1.3)



32.4



9.3



9.6 Total reported excl. foreign exchange impact 10.5



(2.1)



30.8



8.7



7.8 Comparable sales growth 5.2



(2.1)



3.8



8.7



8.2







































U.S. 4.7



(4.5)



4.9



n/a



8.1 International 5.7



(0.3)



2.4



8.7



8.3

Refer to table titled "Non-GAAP Revenue Reconciliation" for a reconciliation of comparable sales growth.

Nutrition



Third Quarter 2026 Results (3Q26)



Sales 3Q26 ($ in millions) Total



Pediatric



Adult U.S. 958



577



381 International 1,304



486



818 Total reported 2,262



1,063



1,199



% Change vs. 3Q25



















U.S. 7.9



11.0



3.5 International 3.1



6.4



1.3 Total reported 5.1



8.8



2.0 Total reported excl. foreign exchange impact 4.9



8.7



1.8 Comparable sales growth 4.9



8.7



1.8























U.S. 7.9



11.0



3.5 International 2.8



6.0



1.0

Worldwide Nutrition sales increased 5.1 percent on a reported basis and 4.9 percent on a comparable basis in the third quarter.

Worldwide Nutrition results were driven by broad-based growth across the portfolio, including sales growth of nearly 9.0 percent in Worldwide Pediatric.

On a sequential basis, Worldwide Nutrition sales increased $118 million compared to the second quarter of 2026.

First Nine Months 2026 Results (9M26)



Sales 9M26 ($ in millions) Total



Pediatric



Adult U.S. 2,673



1,613



1,060 International 3,750



1,428



2,322 Total reported 6,423



3,041



3,382



% Change vs. 9M25



















U.S. (4.5)



(4.8)



(4.0) International 1.1



3.7



(0.5) Total reported (1.3)



(1.0)



(1.6) Total reported excl. foreign exchange impact (2.1)



(1.6)



(2.6) Comparable sales growth (2.1)



(1.6)



(2.6)























U.S. (4.5)



(4.8)



(4.0) International (0.3)



2.4



(2.0)

Diagnostics*



Third Quarter 2026 Results (3Q26)



Sales 3Q26 ($ in millions) Total



Core Laboratory



Cancer Diagnostics



Rapid/Molecular



Diagnostics U.S. 1,853



389



938



526 International 1,452



1,049



30



373 Total reported 3,305



1,438



968



899



% Change vs. 3Q25



























U.S. 109.2



6.3



n/a



1.1 International 6.2



5.1



n/a



1.0 Total reported 46.7



5.4



n/a



1.1 Total reported excl. foreign exchange impact 46.6



5.4



n/a



0.9 Comparable sales growth 6.4



5.4



13.8



0.9































U.S. 8.4



6.3



13.9



1.1 International 4.0



5.1



12.1



0.7

Worldwide Diagnostics sales increased 46.7 percent on a reported basis and 6.4 percent on a comparable basis in the third quarter.

Worldwide Core Laboratory Diagnostics results were driven by balanced growth across major geographic regions including the U.S., Europe, Japan, and Latin America.

Cancer Diagnostics results were driven by growth of Cologuard® and also reflect contributions to growth from the precision oncology and international businesses.

First Nine Months 2026 Results (9M26)



Sales 9M26 ($ in millions) Total



Core Laboratory



Cancer Diagnostics



Rapid/Molecular



Diagnostics U.S. 4,418



1,113



1,921



1,384 International 4,159



3,015



62



1,082 Total reported 8,577



4,128



1,983



2,466



% Change vs. 9M25



























U.S. 72.0



6.1



n/a



(8.9) International 6.3



5.8



n/a



1.9 Total reported 32.4



5.9



n/a



(4.5) Total reported excl. foreign exchange impact 30.8



4.0



n/a



(5.4) Comparable sales growth 3.8



4.0



13.5



(5.4)































U.S. 4.9



6.1



13.5



(8.9) International 2.4



3.2



15.0



(0.4)

*Beginning in 2026, Abbott aggregated its previously reported Rapid Diagnostics, Molecular Diagnostics, and Point of Care businesses into the Rapid and Molecular Diagnostics business. On March 23, 2026, Abbott completed the acquisition of Exact Sciences. Following the acquisition, the sales of Exact Sciences are presented as Abbott's Cancer Diagnostics business.



Refer to table titled "Non-GAAP Revenue Reconciliation" for a reconciliation of comparable sales growth.

Established Pharmaceuticals



Third Quarter 2026 Results (3Q26)



Sales 3Q26 ($ in millions) Total



Key Emerging



Markets



Other U.S. —



—



— International 1,614



1,195



419 Total reported 1,614



1,195



419



% Change vs. 3Q25



















U.S. n/a



n/a



n/a International 6.8



9.0



1.1 Total reported 6.8



9.0



1.1 Total reported excl. foreign exchange impact 8.4



10.9



1.6 Comparable sales growth 8.4



10.9



1.6























U.S. n/a



n/a



n/a International 8.4



10.9



1.6

Established Pharmaceuticals sales increased 6.8 percent on a reported basis and 8.4 percent on a comparable basis in the third quarter.

Key Emerging Markets include several emerging countries that represent the most attractive long-term growth opportunities for Abbott's branded generics product portfolio. Sales in these geographies increased 9.0 percent on a reported basis and 10.9 percent on a comparable basis, led by double-digit growth in India and several markets across the Latin America and Asia Pacific regions.

First Nine Months 2026 Results (9M26)



Sales 9M26 ($ in millions) Total



Key Emerging



Markets



Other U.S. —



—



— International 4,539



3,448



1,091 Total reported 4,539



3,448



1,091



% Change vs. 9M25



















U.S. n/a



n/a



n/a International 9.3



10.5



5.6 Total reported 9.3



10.5



5.6 Total reported excl. foreign exchange impact 8.7



10.4



3.6 Comparable sales growth 8.7



10.4



3.6























U.S. n/a



n/a



n/a International 8.7



10.4



3.6

Medical Devices



Third Quarter 2026 Results (3Q26)



Sales 3Q26 ($ in millions) Total



Rhythm



Management



Electro-



physiology*



Heart



Failure



Vascular



Structural



Heart*



Neuro-



modulation



Diabetes



Care U.S. 2,687



380



429



303



290



228



185



872 International 3,139



372



444



84



496



364



66



1,313 Total reported 5,826



752



873



387



786



592



251



2,185



% Change vs. 3Q25



























































U.S. 6.6



9.0



18.1



8.4



3.4



(11.1)



(5.6)



9.4 International 7.2



10.4



12.2



(2.7)



6.7



12.2



13.6



4.2 Total reported 6.9



9.7



15.0



5.8



5.4



1.9



(1.2)



6.2 Total reported excl. foreign exchange impact 7.4



10.0



15.5



6.0



5.7



2.6



(1.1)



6.7 Comparable sales growth 7.8



10.0



15.5



6.0



5.7



6.9



(1.1)



6.7































































U.S. 7.6



9.0



18.1



8.4



3.4



(2.3)



(5.6)



9.4 International 8.0



11.0



13.1



(1.6)



7.1



13.5



13.9



4.9

Worldwide Medical Devices sales increased 6.9 percent on a reported basis and 7.8 percent on a comparable basis in the third quarter.

Sales growth in the quarter was led by double-digit growth in Electrophysiology and Rhythm Management.

In Diabetes Care, sales of continuous glucose monitors grew 7.3 percent on a reported basis and 7.7 percent on a comparable basis.

First Nine Months 2026 Results (9M26)



Sales 9M26 ($ in millions) Total



Rhythm



Management



Electro-



physiology*



Heart



Failure



Vascular



Structural



Heart*



Neuro-



modulation



Diabetes



Care U.S. 7,890



1,096



1,227



908



875



677



551



2,556 International 9,328



1,083



1,295



269



1,491



1,090



203



3,897 Total reported 17,218



2,179



2,522



1,177



2,366



1,767



754



6,453



% Change vs. 9M25



























































U.S. 7.1



10.4



16.0



10.2



5.2



(10.2)



(2.4)



9.3 International 11.7



13.9



14.5



7.9



8.0



16.1



18.1



10.5 Total reported 9.6



12.1



15.2



9.7



7.0



4.4



2.4



10.0 Total reported excl. foreign exchange impact 7.8



10.6



13.8



8.9



5.2



2.6



1.3



7.7 Comparable sales growth 8.2



10.6



13.8



8.9



5.2



6.5



1.3



7.7































































U.S. 8.1



10.4



16.0



10.2



5.2



(2.3)



(2.4)



9.3 International 8.3



10.8



11.9



4.6



5.2



12.8



13.5



6.6

*Abbott's Amplatzer Amulet Left Atrial Appendage Occluder device and related accessories were transferred from Structural Heart to Electrophysiology on January 1, 2026. As a result, $55 million of sales in the third quarter of 2025 and $156 million of sales in the first nine months of 2025 were moved from Structural Heart to Electrophysiology.



Refer to table titled "Non-GAAP Revenue Reconciliation" for a reconciliation of comparable sales growth.

Abbott's Financial Guidance



Abbott projects full-year 2026 comparable sales growth to be approximately 6.0%1.

Abbott projects full-year 2026 adjusted diluted earnings per share of $5.50 to $5.55.

Abbott projects fourth-quarter 2026 adjusted diluted earnings per share of $1.62 to $1.67.

Abbott has not provided the related GAAP financial measures on a forward-looking basis for these forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures because the company is unable to predict with reasonable certainty and without unreasonable effort the timing and impact of certain items such as restructuring and cost reduction initiatives, charges for intangible asset impairments, acquisition-related expenses, and foreign exchange, which could significantly impact Abbott's results in accordance with GAAP.

Abbott Declares 411th Consecutive Quarterly Dividend



On Sept. 17, 2026, the board of directors of Abbott declared the company's quarterly dividend of $0.63 per share. Abbott's cash dividend is payable Nov. 16, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Oct. 15, 2026.

Abbott has increased its dividend payout for 54 consecutive years and is a member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Index, which tracks companies that have annually increased their dividend for at least 25 consecutive years.

About Abbott:



Abbott is a global healthcare leader that helps people live more fully at all stages of life. Our portfolio of life-changing technologies spans the spectrum of healthcare, with leading businesses and products in diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and branded generic medicines. Our 122,000 colleagues serve people in more than 160 countries.

Connect with us at www.abbott.com and on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, X and YouTube.

Abbott will live-webcast its third-quarter earnings conference call through its Investor Relations website at www.abbottinvestor.com at 8 a.m. Central time today. An archived edition of the webcast will be available later in the day.

— Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 —



A Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

Some statements in this news release may be forward-looking statements for purposes of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Abbott cautions that these forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Economic, competitive, governmental, technological and other factors that may affect Abbott's operations are discussed in Item 1A, "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2025, and are incorporated herein by reference. Abbott undertakes no obligation to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking statements as a result of subsequent events or developments, except as required by law.

In 2025, total worldwide sales were $44.328 billion, which included U.S. sales of $17.126 billion and international sales of $27.202 billion, and Abbott's Structural Heart business received $89 million of compensation payments as part of a multi-year agreement with a competitor. Also in 2025, total worldwide sales for Exact Sciences were $3.247 billion, which included U.S. sales of $3.145 billion and international sales of $102 million.

Abbott Laboratories and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statement of Earnings Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2026 and 2025 (in millions, except per share data) (unaudited)















3Q26



3Q25



% Change



Net Sales $13,013



$11,369



14.5































Cost of products sold, excluding amortization expense 5,628



5,075



10.9



Amortization of intangible assets 841



420



n/m



Research and development 920



766



20.1



Selling, general, and administrative 4,266



3,051



39.8



Total Operating Cost and Expenses 11,655



9,312



25.2































Operating Earnings 1,358



2,057



(34.0)































Interest expense, net 297



44



n/m



Net foreign exchange (gain) loss (6)



(17)



n/m



Other (income) expense, net (164)



(150)



9.4



Earnings before taxes 1,231



2,180



(43.5)



Taxes on Earnings 311



536



(42.0) 1)



























Net Earnings $920



$1,644



(44.1)































Net Earnings excluding Specified Items, as described below $2,477



$2,278



8.7 2)



























Diluted Earnings per Common Share $0.53



$0.94



(43.6)































Diluted Earnings per Common Share, excluding Specified Items, as described below $1.42



$1.30



9.2 2)



























Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding Plus Dilutive Common Stock



Options 1,738



1,749













NOTES: See table titled "Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Financial Information" for an explanation of certain non-GAAP financial information. n/m = Percent change is not meaningful. See footnotes on the following section.







1) 2026 Taxes on Earnings includes the recognition of approximately $35 million of net tax expense primarily as a result of the resolution of various tax positions related to prior years. 2026 Taxes on Earnings also includes approximately $100 million in adjustments related to prior recognition of a significant non-cash deferred tax benefit.











2025 Taxes on Earnings includes approximately $160 million in adjustments related to prior recognition of a significant non-cash deferred tax benefit.







2) 2026 Net Earnings and Diluted Earnings per Common Share, excluding Specified Items, excludes net after-tax charges of $1.557 billion, or $0.89 per share, for intangible amortization, legal settlements, acquisitions, restructuring actions, and other net expenses.











2025 Net Earnings and Diluted Earnings per Common Share, excluding Specified Items, excludes net after-tax charges of $634 million, or $0.36 per share, for intangible amortization, charges related to restructuring and cost reduction initiatives, and other net expenses.

Abbott Laboratories and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statement of Earnings Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026 and 2025 (in millions, except per share data) (unaudited)















9M26



9M25



% Change



Net Sales $36,770



$32,869



11.9































Cost of products sold, excluding amortization expense 15,843



14,397



10.0



Amortization of intangible assets 1,921



1,260



52.4



Research and development 2,579



2,207



16.9



Selling, general, and administrative 12,031



9,203



30.7



Total Operating Cost and Expenses 32,374



27,067



19.6































Operating Earnings 4,396



5,802



(24.2)































Interest expense, net 664



143



n/m



Net foreign exchange (gain) loss (15)



(35)



n/m



Other (income) expense, net (457)



(414)



10.2



Earnings before taxes 4,204



6,108



(31.2)



Taxes on earnings 1,279



1,360



(6.0) 1)



























Net Earnings $2,925



$4,748



(38.4)































Net Earnings excluding Specified Items, as described below $6,789



$6,410



5.9 2)



























Diluted Earnings per Common Share $1.67



$2.70



(38.1)































Diluted Earnings per Common Share, excluding Specified Items, as described below $3.88



$3.65



6.3 2)



























Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding Plus Dilutive Common Stock Options 1,743



1,749













NOTES: See table titled "Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Financial Information" for an explanation of certain non-GAAP financial information. n/m = Percent change is not meaningful. See footnotes on the following section.







1) 2026 Taxes on Earnings includes the recognition of approximately $95 million of net tax expense primarily as a result of the resolution of various tax positions related to prior years. 2026 Taxes on Earnings also includes approximately $540 million in adjustments related to prior recognition of a significant non-cash deferred tax benefit.











2025 Taxes on Earnings includes the recognition of approximately $90 million of net tax benefit as a result of the resolution of various tax positions related to prior years. 2025 Taxes on Earnings also includes approximately $460 million in adjustments related to prior recognition of a significant non-cash deferred tax benefit.







2) 2026 Net Earnings and Diluted Earnings per Common Share, excluding Specified Items, excludes net after-tax charges of $3.864 billion, or $2.21 per share, for intangible amortization, legal settlements, acquisitions, restructuring actions, and other net expenses.











2025 Net Earnings and Diluted Earnings per Common Share, excluding Specified Items, excludes net after-tax charges of $1.662 billion, or $0.95 per share, for intangible amortization, charges related to investment impairments, charges related to restructuring and cost reduction initiatives, expenses associated with acquisitions, and other net expenses.

Abbott Laboratories and Subsidiaries Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Financial Information Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2026 and 2025 (in millions, except per share data) (unaudited)







3Q26



As



Reported



(GAAP)



Specified



Items



As



Adjusted























Intangible Amortization $ 841



$ (841)



$ — Gross Margin 6,544



904



7,448 R&D 920



(28)



892 SG&A 4,266



(761)



3,505 Other (income) expense, net (164)



4



(160) Earnings before taxes 1,231



1,689



2,920 Taxes on Earnings 311



132



443 Net Earnings 920



1,557



2,477 Diluted Earnings per Share $ 0.53



$ 0.89



$ 1.42

Specified items reflect intangible amortization expense of $841 million, legal settlements of approximately $670 million and other net expenses of $178 million associated with acquisitions, restructuring actions, and other net expenses. See table titled "Details of Specified Items" for additional details regarding specified items.





3Q25



As



Reported



(GAAP)



Specified



Items



As



Adjusted























Intangible Amortization $ 420



$ (420)



$ — Gross Margin 5,874



470



6,344 R&D 766



(36)



730 SG&A 3,051



(47)



3,004 Other (income) expense, net (150)



5



(145) Earnings before taxes 2,180



548



2,728 Taxes on Earnings 536



(86)



450 Net Earnings 1,644



634



2,278 Diluted Earnings per Share $ 0.94



$ 0.36



$ 1.30

Specified items reflect intangible amortization expense of $420 million and other net expenses of $128 million associated with restructuring actions, costs associated with acquisitions, and other net expenses. See table titled "Details of Specified Items" for additional details regarding specified items.

Abbott Laboratories and Subsidiaries Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Financial Information Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026 and 2025 (in millions, except per share data) (unaudited)







9M26



As Reported



(GAAP)



Specified



Items



As Adjusted























Intangible Amortization $ 1,921



$ (1,921)



$ — Gross Margin 19,006



2,033



21,039 R&D 2,579



(77)



2,502 SG&A 12,031



(1,662)



10,369 Other (income) expense, net (457)



(30)



(487) Earnings before taxes 4,204



3,802



8,006 Taxes on Earnings 1,279



(62)



1,217 Net Earnings 2,925



3,864



6,789 Diluted Earnings per Share $ 1.67



$ 2.21



$ 3.88

Specified items reflect intangible amortization expense of $1.921 billion, legal settlements of approximately $1.070 billion and other net expenses of $811 million associated with acquisitions, restructuring actions, and other net expenses. See table titled "Details of Specified Items" for additional details regarding specified items.





9M25



As Reported



(GAAP)



Specified



Items



As Adjusted























Intangible Amortization $ 1,260



$ (1,260)



$ — Gross Margin 17,212



1,396



18,608 R&D 2,207



(83)



2,124 SG&A 9,203



(58)



9,145 Other (income) expense, net (414)



(31)



(445) Earnings before taxes 6,108



1,568



7,676 Taxes on Earnings 1,360



(94)



1,266 Net Earnings 4,748



1,662



6,410 Diluted Earnings per Share $ 2.70



$ 0.95



$ 3.65

Specified items reflect intangible amortization expense of $1.260 billion and other net expenses of $308 million associated with restructuring actions, acquisitions, investment impairment charges, and other net expenses. See table titled "Details of Specified Items" for additional details regarding specified items.

A reconciliation of the third-quarter tax rates for 2026 and 2025 is shown below:





3Q26



($ in millions) Pre-Tax Income



Taxes on Earnings



Tax Rate



As reported (GAAP) $ 1,231



$ 311



25.3 % 1) Specified items 1,689



132











Excluding specified items $ 2,920



$ 443



15.2 %



































3Q25



($ in millions) Pre-Tax Income



Taxes on Earnings



Tax Rate



As reported (GAAP) $ 2,180



$ 536



24.6 % 2) Specified items 548



(86)











Excluding specified items $ 2,728



$ 450



16.5 %





1) 2026 Taxes on Earnings includes the recognition of approximately $35 million of net tax expense primarily as a result of the resolution of various tax positions related to prior years. 2026 Taxes on Earnings also includes approximately $100 million in adjustments related to prior recognition of a significant non-cash deferred tax benefit.







2) 2025 Taxes on Earnings includes approximately $160 million in adjustments related to prior recognition of a significant non-cash deferred tax benefit.

A reconciliation of the year-to-date tax rates for 2026 and 2025 is shown below:





9M26



($ in millions) Pre-Tax Income



Taxes on Earnings



Tax Rate



As reported (GAAP) $ 4,204



$ 1,279



30.4 % 3) Specified items 3,802



(62)











Excluding specified items $ 8,006



$ 1,217



15.2 %



































9M25



($ in millions) Pre-Tax Income



Taxes on Earnings



Tax Rate



As reported (GAAP) $ 6,108



$ 1,360



22.3 % 4) Specified items 1,568



(94)











Excluding specified items $ 7,676



$ 1,266



16.5 %





3) 2026 Taxes on Earnings includes the recognition of approximately $95 million of net tax expense primarily as a result of the resolution of various tax positions related to prior years. 2026 Taxes on Earnings also includes approximately $540 million in adjustments related to prior recognition of a significant non-cash deferred tax benefit.







4) 2025 Taxes on Earnings includes the recognition of approximately $90 million of net tax benefit as a result of the resolution of various tax positions related to prior years. 2025 Taxes on Earnings also includes approximately $460 million in adjustments related to prior recognition of a significant non-cash deferred tax benefit.

Abbott Laboratories and Subsidiaries Non-GAAP Revenue Reconciliation Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2026 and 2025 ($ in millions) (unaudited)







3Q26



3Q25



% Change vs. 3Q25











































Non-GAAP



Abbott



Reported Foreign



exchange Comparable



Revenue



Abbott



Reported Impact of



acquisition (a) Impact of multi-year



agreement (b) Comparable



Revenue



Reported Comparable Total Company 13,013 40 13,053



11,369 851 (23) 12,197



14.5 7.0 U.S. 5,504 — 5,504



4,299 824 (23) 5,100



28.0 7.9 Intl 7,509 40 7,549



7,070 27 — 7,097



6.2 6.4















































Total Diagnostics 3,305 (2) 3,303



2,253 851 — 3,104



46.7 6.4 U.S. 1,853 — 1,853



886 824 — 1,710



109.2 8.4 Intl 1,452 (2) 1,450



1,367 27 — 1,394



6.2 4.0















































Total Cancer Diagnostics 968 — 968



— 851 — 851



n/a 13.8 U.S. 938 — 938



— 824 — 824



n/a 13.9 Intl 30 — 30



— 27 — 27



n/a 12.1















































Total Medical Devices 5,826 22 5,848



5,448 — (23) 5,425



6.9 7.8 U.S. 2,687 — 2,687



2,521 — (23) 2,498



6.6 7.6 Intl 3,139 22 3,161



2,927 — — 2,927



7.2 8.0















































Total Structural Heart* 592 4 596



580 — (23) 557



1.9 6.9 U.S. 228 — 228



256 — (23) 233



(11.1) (2.3) Intl 364 4 368



324 — — 324



12.2 13.5

* Abbott's Amplatzer Amulet Left Atrial Appendage Occluder device and related accessories were transferred from Structural Heart to Electrophysiology on January 1, 2026. As a result, $55 million of sales in the third quarter of 2025 were moved from Structural Heart to Electrophysiology. a) The adjustment includes historical sales for Exact Sciences prior to the acquisition date. Exact Sciences was acquired by Abbott on March 23, 2026. b) Reflects the impact of compensation payments that Abbott's Structural Heart business received as part of a multi-year agreement with a competitor. The final payment under this agreement was recognized in the first quarter of 2026.

Abbott Laboratories and Subsidiaries Non-GAAP Revenue Reconciliation Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026 and 2025 ($ in millions) (unaudited)







9M26



9M25



% Change vs. 9M25



















































Non-GAAP



Abbott



Reported Impact of



acquisition (a) Impact of multi-year



agreement (b) Foreign



exchange Comparable



Revenue



Abbott



Reported Impact of



acquisition (a) Impact of multi-year



agreement (b) Comparable



Revenue



Reported Comparable Total Company 36,770 706 (8) (460) 37,008



32,869 2,369 (69) 35,169



11.9 5.2 U.S. 14,994 681 (8) — 15,667



12,743 2,294 (69) 14,968



17.7 4.7 Intl 21,776 25 — (460) 21,341



20,126 75 — 20,201



8.2 5.7























































Total Diagnostics 8,577 706 — (100) 9,183



6,480 2,369 — 8,849



32.4 3.8 U.S. 4,418 681 — — 5,099



2,568 2,294 — 4,862



72.0 4.9 Intl 4,159 25 — (100) 4,084



3,912 75 — 3,987



6.3 2.4























































Total Cancer Diagnostics 1,983 706 — (1) 2,688



— 2,369 — 2,369



n/a 13.5 U.S. 1,921 681 — — 2,602



— 2,294 — 2,294



n/a 13.5 Intl 62 25 — (1) 86



— 75 — 75



n/a 15.0























































Total Medical Devices 17,218 — (8) (284) 16,926



15,712 — (69) 15,643



9.6 8.2 U.S. 7,890 — (8) — 7,882



7,363 — (69) 7,294



7.1 8.1 Intl 9,328 — — (284) 9,044



8,349 — — 8,349



11.7 8.3























































Total Structural Heart* 1,767 — (8) (31) 1,728



1,692 — (69) 1,623



4.4 6.5 U.S. 677 — (8) — 669



753 — (69) 684



(10.2) (2.3) Intl 1,090 — — (31) 1,059



939 — — 939



16.1 12.8

* Abbott's Amplatzer Amulet Left Atrial Appendage Occluder device and related accessories were transferred from Structural Heart to Electrophysiology on January 1, 2026. As a result, $156 million of sales in the first nine months of 2025 were moved from Structural Heart to Electrophysiology. a) The adjustment includes historical sales for Exact Sciences prior to the acquisition date. Exact Sciences was acquired by Abbott on March 23, 2026. b) Reflects the impact of compensation payments that Abbott's Structural Heart business received as part of a multi-year agreement with a competitor. The final payment under this agreement was recognized in the first quarter of 2026.

Abbott Laboratories and Subsidiaries Details of Specified Items Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2026 (in millions, except per share data) (unaudited)







Acquisition or



Divestiture-



related (a)



Restructuring



and Cost



Reduction



Initiatives (b)



Intangible



Amortization



Other (c)



Total



Specifieds Gross Margin $ 10



$ 29



$ 841



$ 24



$ 904 R&D (7)



(5)



—



(16)



(28) SG&A (47)



(20)



—



(694)



(761) Other (income) expense, net (8)



(1)



—



13



4 Earnings before taxes $ 72



$ 55



$ 841



$ 721



1,689 Taxes on Earnings (d)































132 Net Earnings































$ 1,557 Diluted Earnings per Share































$ 0.89









































The table above provides additional details regarding the specified items described on table titled "Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Financial Information."







a) Acquisition-related expenses include integration costs that represent incremental costs directly related to integrating acquired businesses, as well as other costs related to business acquisitions.







b) Restructuring and cost reduction initiative expenses include severance, outplacement, and other direct costs associated with specific restructuring plans.







c) Other primarily includes approximately $670 million related to agreements entered into to resolve the Gill case and the necrotizing enterocolitis (NEC) claims asserted on behalf of approximately 2,000 additional infants, as well as incremental costs to comply with the European Union's Medical Device Regulations (MDR) and In Vitro Diagnostics Medical Device Regulations (IVDR) requirements for previously approved products.







d) Reflects the net tax benefit associated with the specified items and recognition of a tax expense as a result of the resolution of various tax positions related to prior years. Taxes on Earnings includes approximately $100 million in adjustments related to prior recognition of a significant non-cash deferred tax benefit.

Abbott Laboratories and Subsidiaries Details of Specified Items Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2025 (in millions, except per share data) (unaudited)







Acquisition or



Divestiture-



related (a)



Restructuring



and Cost



Reduction



Initiatives (b)



Intangible



Amortization



Other (c)



Total



Specifieds Gross Margin $ —



$ 44



$ 420



$ 6



$ 470 R&D —



(19)



—



(17)



(36) SG&A (9)



(43)



—



5



(47) Other (income) expense, net 7



—



—



(2)



5 Earnings before taxes $ 2



$ 106



$ 420



$ 20



548 Taxes on Earnings (d)































(86) Net Earnings































$ 634 Diluted Earnings per Share































$ 0.36

The table above provides additional details regarding the specified items described on table titled "Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Financial Information."







a) Acquisition-related expenses include integration costs, which represent incremental costs directly related to integrating acquired businesses.







b) Restructuring and cost reduction initiative expenses include severance, outplacement, and other direct costs associated with specific restructuring plans and cost reduction initiatives.







c) Other includes incremental costs to comply with the European Union's Medical Device Regulations (MDR) and In Vitro Diagnostics Medical Device Regulations (IVDR) requirements for previously approved products.







d) Reflects the net tax benefit associated with the specified items. Taxes on Earnings includes approximately $160 million in adjustments related to prior recognition of a significant non-cash deferred tax benefit.

Abbott Laboratories and Subsidiaries Details of Specified Items Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026 (in millions, except per share data) (unaudited)







Acquisition or



Divestiture-



related (a)



Restructuring



and Cost



Reduction



Initiatives (b)



Intangible



Amortization



Other (c)



Total



Specifieds Gross Margin $ 44



$ 40



$ 1,921



$ 28



$ 2,033 R&D (18)



(15)



—



(44)



(77) SG&A (533)



(54)



—



(1,075)



(1,662) Other (income) expense, net (9)



(4)



—



(17)



(30) Earnings before taxes $ 604



$ 113



$ 1,921



$ 1,164



3,802 Taxes on Earnings (d)































(62) Net Earnings































$ 3,864 Diluted Earnings per Share































$ 2.21

The table above provides additional details regarding the specified items described on table titled "Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Financial Information."







a) Acquisition-related expenses include stock-based compensation recognized as expense from equity awards accelerated in connection with the Exact Sciences acquisition, integration costs that represent incremental costs directly related to integrating acquired businesses, as well as other costs related to business acquisitions, including inventory step-up amortization.







b) Restructuring and cost reduction initiative expenses include severance, outplacement and other direct costs associated with specific restructuring plans.







c) Other primarily includes approximately $670 million related to agreements entered into to resolve the Gill case and the NEC claims asserted on behalf of approximately 2,000 additional infants; approximately $400 million, including attorneys' fees and accrued interest, related to an agreement to resolve the United States Department of Justice (DOJ) investigations and the civil qui tam lawsuit brought by certain relators and joined by the DOJ and Attorneys General of several states; as well as incremental costs to comply with the European Union's Medical Device Regulations (MDR) and In Vitro Diagnostics Medical Device Regulations (IVDR) requirements for previously approved products.







d) Reflects the net tax benefit associated with the specified items and recognition of a tax expense as a result of the resolution of various tax positions related to prior years. Taxes on Earnings includes approximately $540 million in adjustments related to prior recognition of a significant non-cash deferred tax benefit.

Abbott Laboratories and Subsidiaries Details of Specified Items Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 (in millions, except per share data) (unaudited)







Acquisition or



Divestiture-



related (a)



Restructuring



and Cost



Reduction



Initiatives (b)



Intangible



Amortization



Other (c)



Total



Specifieds Gross Margin $ 1



$ 125



$ 1,260



$ 10



$ 1,396 R&D (1)



(42)



—



(40)



(83) SG&A (15)



(49)



—



6



(58) Other (income) expense, net (18)



—



—



(13)



(31) Earnings before taxes $ 35



$ 216



$ 1,260



$ 57



1,568 Taxes on Earnings (d)































(94) Net Earnings































$ 1,662 Diluted Earnings per Share































$ 0.95

The table above provides additional details regarding the specified items described on table titled "Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Financial Information."







a) Acquisition-related expenses include integration costs, which represent incremental costs directly related to integrating acquired businesses, as well as other costs related to business acquisitions.







b) Restructuring and cost reduction initiative expenses include severance, outplacement, and other direct costs associated with specific restructuring plans and cost reduction initiatives.







c) Other includes incremental costs to comply with the MDR and IVDR regulations for previously approved products and charges for investment impairments.







d) Reflects the net tax benefit associated with the specified items and recognition of a tax benefit as a result of the resolution of various tax positions related to prior years. Taxes on Earnings includes approximately $460 million in adjustments related to prior recognition of a significant non-cash deferred tax benefit.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/abbott-reports-third-quarter-2026-results-and-reaffirms-full-year-eps-guidance-302915370.html

SOURCE Abbott