A New Realm of Skincare is Coming: Dermata Teases New OTC Brand Identity

Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRMA)(NASDAQ:DRMAW) ("Dermata" or the "Company"), a science-driven leader in dermatologic solutions, today announced that it will soon reveal its new brand name for its over-the-counter ("OTC") skincare business representing its evolution toward a more direct, science-first era of dermatologic innovation. While the name remains confidential until the formal unveiling, the Company is offering a first look at the mission and essence driving this new identity-one created specifically for the community of skincare consumers who expect more from their products, their science, and the companies behind them.

On a mission to forge a new realm of skincare that is powerful, not punishing.

Dermata's mission is to redefine what's possible in dermatology by melding ancestral wisdom with scientific innovation to create an entirely new approach to the category. Dermata wants to empower people to experience a new form of potency that never comes at the expense of health and wellbeing.

Their mission serves as the foundation for the new brand name and its accompanying visual and verbal expression. Dermata's therapies, technologies, and product experiences will be framed through a lens that is honest, confident, and uncompromisingly rooted in quantifiable performance.

Built for the curious.

Today's sophisticated skincare consumer is no longer content with passive routines or vague promises. They blend clinical rigor with experiential intuition; they understand mechanisms as deeply as they appreciate textures; they seek solutions that are timeless and cutting edge to unleash a new realm of possibilities. Dermata plans to target these consumers who have a deep curiosity to research the products they are putting on their skin. They are mature adopters who want to know how the product works, what are the ingredients, and what are the results.

Dermata's new brand identity was shaped with these curious individuals in mind. It speaks to a generation that asks better questions, demands better answers, and expects better science, similar to how Dermata was built.

With products that deliver exponential results.

Dermata aims to develop a line of products that are essential for an effective skincare routine. They believe that in a world filled with treatments that overcomplicate and underdeliver, incorporating their Spongilla technology will challenge and reshape how consumers care for their skin. The Company plans to accomplish this by creating products that are efficient, effective, and make every other part of a skincare routine work better.

Dermata wants consumers to feel the difference when using their products that amplify their skincare routine.

A name that embodies this ambition.

While Dermata is keeping the brand name confidential ahead of its official reveal, the Company hints that the name captures:

Time-tested remedies

Perpetual innovation

Belief that true skin transformation begins with purposeful science

The reveal is expected to signal the beginning of a new chapter-one defined by stronger consumer alignment, clearer product differentiation, and a sharpened narrative around innovation.

Looking ahead.

Dermata will unveil the new brand name and identity in the coming weeks. Additional information, including visual assets, product positioning, and launch-phase communications, will be shared over the coming months. The Company plans to launch its first OTC once-weekly acne kit in the middle of 2026.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not strictly historical in nature are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the Company's current beliefs and expectations and new risks may emerge from time to time. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors including, but are not limited to, statements related to: Dermata's shift to prioritize OTC dermatology products; the timing of any future announcement; the anticipated benefits of Dermata's strategic shift, including acceleration of its path to commercialization, reduction of regulatory burdens, and expansion into broader consumer markets; the expected timing and success of any planned or future OTC product launches; consumer acceptance of any of Dermata's product candidates; and other factors described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements are generally identified by the use of such words as "may," "could," "should," "would," "believe," "anticipate," "forecast," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "continue," "outlook," "will," "potential" and similar statements of a future or forward-looking nature. These statements are only predictions based on current information and expectations and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in any of such statements due to various factors, including the risks and uncertainties inherent in drug development, approval and commercialization, and the fact that past results of clinical trials may not be indicative of future trial results. For a discussion of these and other factors, please refer to Dermata's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. This caution is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement and Dermata undertakes no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof, except as required by law.

