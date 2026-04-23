2026 ASCO | Mabwell to Present Latest Clinical Data on 9MW2821 Combined with Toripalimab for Urothelial Carcinoma in Oral and Poster Presentations

SHANGHAI, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mabwell (688062.SH), an innovation-driven biopharmaceutical company with a fully integrated industry chain, announced that two latest clinical study results of its Nectin-4-targeting ADC 9MW2821 in combination with toripalimab for urothelial carcinoma will be presented at the 2026 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting in Chicago, USA from May 29 to June 2, 2026 (local time), as an oral presentation and a poster presentation, respectively.

Oral Presentation

Title: Bulumtatug fuvedotin (BFv; 9MW2821) plus toripalimab in patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial carcinoma (la/mUC): Follow-up results from a phase 1b/2 study.

Abstract Number for Publication: 4518

Presenter: Prof. Sheng Xinan, Chief Physician, doctoral supervisor, Dept. of Urologic Oncology (Beijing Cancer Hospital)

Session Date and Time: 6/1/2026 8:00AM-9:30AM CDT

Poster Presentation

Title: Bulumtatug fuvedotin (BFv; 9MW2821) plus toripalimab in perioperative patients with muscle-invasive bladder cancer (MIBC): Results of cohort A from a phase 2 study.

Abstract Number for Publication: 4609

Principal Investigator: Prof. Liu Zhuowei, Chief Physician, Dept. of Urology (Sun Yat-sem University Cancer Center)

Session Date and Time: 5/31/2026 9:00AM-12:00PM CDT

About Mabwell

Mabwell (688062.SH) is an innovation-driven biopharmaceutical company with capabilities spanning the entire pharmaceutical value chain. The company is committed to providing more effective and accessible therapies to meet global medical needs, with a focus on oncology and aging-related diseases. Mabwell's mission is "Explore Life, Benefit Health" and its vision is "Innovation, from Ideas to Reality." For more information, please visit www.mabwell.com/en.

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SOURCE Mabwell