2025 Product of the Year USA Awarded to PBZ OTC Pyribenzamine Antihistamine Cream

BRISTOL, Tenn., Feb. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kingsway Pharmaceuticals is proud to announce that PBZ OTC Pyribenzamine Antihistamine Cream has been named the 2025 Product of the Year USA in the Immediate Relief category. This prestigious recognition, determined through a national study of 40,000 American shoppers in partnership with Kantar, a global leader in consumer research, solidifies PBZ OTC’s position as a groundbreaking solution in itch relief.

Product of the Year is the largest consumer-voted awards program centered around product innovation, operating for 17 years in the United States and over 30 years globally. The distinctive red seal serves as a trusted guide for shoppers seeking the best new products on the market, both online and in-store.

PBZ OTC Pyribenzamine Antihistamine Cream stands out as the first topical antihistamine to enter the over-the-counter market in decades. Previously available only by prescription, this innovative formula features tripelennamine, a potent antihistamine now accessible without a doctor’s prescription. It works quickly for itching related to insect bites, poison plants, sunburn, and more. Even better, it’s not a steroid, making it safe for every member of the family from ages 2 and up.

“We’re thrilled that PBZ OTC Pyribenzamine Antihistamine Cream has been recognized by consumers as a 2025 Product of the Year winner in the Immediate Relief category,” said Benjamin Blessing, COO of Kingsway Pharmaceuticals. “This award validates our commitment to innovation. By listening to consumers and leveraging cutting-edge pharmaceutical technology, we’ve created an innovative product that provides immediate relief and fits seamlessly into our customers’ daily lives. This recognition motivates us to continue pushing the boundaries of what’s possible, and to provide people with improved solutions that are both easy to use, and easily accessible, over the counter.”

The win for PBZ OTC Pyribenzamine Antihistamine Cream comes at a time when consumers are increasingly seeking effective, convenient, and long-lasting solutions for itching skin. With its targeted itch relief, ease of use, and non-greasy formula, this cream offers a practical alternative to traditional oral or topical antihistamines and steroids.

Kingsway Pharmaceuticals plans to leverage the Product of the Year seal in its marketing efforts, highlighting the consumer-voted nature of the award to build trust and drive awareness of PBZ OTC Pyribenzamine Antihistamine Cream’s innovative features and its ability to provide immediate itch relief.

For more information about PBZ OTC Pyribenzamine Antihistamine Cream, available at Target and other retailers, visit www.kingswaypharma.com.

About Product of the Year:

Product of the Year is the largest consumer-voted award for product innovation. Established over 30 years ago, POY currently operates in over 40 countries with the same purpose: Guide consumers to the best products in their market and reward manufacturers for quality and innovation. In the US, the Product of the Year seal is backed by the votes of 40,000 consumers, serving as a shortcut for shoppers in the supermarket, saving them time and money.

About Kingsway Pharmaceuticals:

Kingsway Pharmaceuticals is a health partner dedicated to creating innovative solutions that improve people’s well-being. The company offers trusted products for specific health needs, driven by top-notch research and quality standards. They believe better health means better lives, and they’re committed to helping people achieve just that. Learn more at www.kingswaypharma.com.

