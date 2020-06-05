PolyPeptide Group Selected by Novavax to Manufacture Critical Intermediates of Matrix-M™ Adjuvant for its COVID-19 Vaccine

The PolyPeptide Group, a global Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) for Peptide, Peptidomimetic and other Drug Substances, has announced that it has partnered with Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX), a late-stage biotechnology company developing next-generation vaccines for serious infectious diseases, on large-scale GMP production of a critical component of Novavax’ novel coronavirus vaccine candidate, NVX-CoV2373. PolyPeptide Group will produce two key intermediates used in the production of Matrix-M™, the adjuvant component of the vaccine, which is being used to enhance the vaccine’s immune response and stimulate high levels of neutralizing antibodies. NVX-CoV2373 is a stable, prefusion protein made using Novavax’ proprietary nanoparticle technology.

“The experience and expertise that PolyPeptide applies for the production of peptides, is ideally suited for the production of our key intermediate components of Matrix-M™,” said Novavax Senior Vice President, Process Technology, Timothy J. Hahn, “The PolyPeptide Group is an important strategic partner in expanding our commercial supply chain of adjuvant for our vaccines.”

“PolyPeptide is delighted to be supporting Novavax’ global supply chain to enable the large-scale production of Novavax’ saponin-based Matrix-M™ adjuvant across our facility network” says Group Commercial Director, Neil Thompson. “Our Global organization is engaged with Novavax to successfully fight this global pandemic.”

About PolyPeptide

The PolyPeptide Group is a privately-held Contract Development & Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) which focuses primarily on proprietary and generic GMP-grade peptides for the diagnostic, cosmetic, pharmaceutical and biotechnological market.

The Group has manufacturing facilities in Belgium, Sweden, France, India and two sites in the USA. As a multinational company with more than 850 employees worldwide, its diversity brings breadth and depth of knowledge and experience to the Group. The PolyPeptide Group has grown by selective acquisition of existing expertise, culminating in its position today as a leader in peptide manufacturing.

For more information, visit www.polypeptide.com

About Matrix-M™

Novavax’ patented saponin-based Matrix-M adjuvant has demonstrated a potent and well-tolerated effect by stimulating the entry of antigen-presenting cells into the injection site and enhancing antigen presentation in local lymph nodes, boosting immune response and helping an immunized person make antibodies against the virus.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq:NVAX), is a late-stage biotechnology company that promotes improved health globally through the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. Novavax recently initiated development of NVX-CoV2373, its vaccine candidate against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, with Phase 1 clinical trial results expected in July of 2020. NanoFlu™, its quadrivalent influenza nanoparticle vaccine, met all primary objectives in its pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial in older adults. Both vaccine candidates incorporate Novavax’ proprietary saponin-based Matrix-M™ adjuvant in order to enhance the immune response and stimulate high levels of neutralizing antibodies. Novavax is a leading innovator of recombinant vaccines; its proprietary recombinant technology platform combines the power and speed of genetic engineering to efficiently produce highly immunogenic nanoparticles in order to address urgent global health needs.

Learn more at www.novavax.com.