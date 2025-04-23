RFK Considers Pulling COVID-19 From CDC’s Vaccine Guidelines for Children: Politico

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is considering pulling COVID-19 from the government’s vaccine recommendations for children, according to a Tuesday report from Politico .

Citing two anonymous sources, Politico noted that Kennedy is still mulling over these changes. But if it pushes through, this new directive would remove COVID-19 vaccines from guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which many doctors reference when recommending immunization schedules for their patients.

In a Tuesday evening note to investors, analysts at BMO Capital Markets said that removing COVID-19 from CDC recommendations “would be a meaningful negative step, reflecting RFK Jr.’s broader comfort making unilateral decisions … overturning independent advisor recommendations without the input of other interested parties.”

Tuesday’s news will likely be “a negative headwind” for companies developing vaccines, including BioNTech, Pfizer and Merck, according to BMO, which suggested that Kennedy’s “rhetoric” will also be challenging for the space as investor “uncertainty and fear” mount regarding the degree to which the Secretary “will seek to influence vaccine policy.”

Last week, the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices—an independent panel composed of medical and public health experts—considered narrowing their COVID-19 vaccination guidelines in children. Currently, the CDC recommends that all infants aged 6 months and up be given a coronavirus shot, but as per reporting from CNN , the Committee could change that to only cover immunocompromised kids 2 years and older.

This risk-based guidance, which members of the Committee are still studying, would also recommend two annual shots to seniors over 65 years of age and to adults with compromised immunity.

An HHS spokesperson told Politico that a decision regarding the matter has yet to be finalized. The publication’s sources, however, noted that Kennedy has been pushing internally to withdraw COVID-19 vaccines from the CDC schedule, insisting that there isn’t enough evidence to support their use in children.

As per the CDC’s own data, COVID-19 vaccination rates in children have been persistently low , hovering around the 10% mark since late 2024. Immunization intent is likewise weak, with approximately 50% of children noting that they “probably or definitely will not get a vaccine.”

Newly confirmed FDA Commissioner Marty Makary also recently touched on COVID-19 vaccines and the “epidemic of distrust” that he says this has fostered among the American public. Speaking on the Megyn Kelly show last week, Makary alleged, without offering evidence, that the FDA had previously downplayed side effects of these vaccines, which he says has harmed the agency’s reputation.

