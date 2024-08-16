PHI enters the US capital market - shares now also traded on OTCQB

LUND, Sweden, Aug. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Phase Holographic Imaging (PHI) is thrilled to announce its official approval for listing on the OTCQB Venture Market in the U.S., with trading commencing yesterday, Thursday, August 15th. This marks an important milestone in expanding our reach and enhancing accessibility for U.S. investors, setting the stage for improved engagement and continued growth.

Effective August 15th, PHI has been admitted to trading on the OTCQB under the symbol “PHIXF”. OTC Markets Group operates regulated markets for trading U.S. and international securities, offering global companies the opportunity to make their shares more accessible to U.S. investors. The move to OTCQB represents an important step for PHI, facilitating more transparent trading and catering to demand from U.S. investors.

PHI, already listed on the Spotlight Stock Market, can use its existing reporting standards to meet U.S. requirements on the OTCQB. This streamlined approach makes it easier for PHI to provide company information to U.S. investors. To qualify for trading on OTCQB, PHI has met financial standards, adhered to best practice corporate governance, and demonstrated compliance with applicable securities laws.

PHI’s CEO, Patrik Eschricht, comments:

“We are excited to expand our market presence by listing on the OTCQB. This new platform offers our investors greater accessibility and visibility in the U.S. market, aligning with our mission to advance regenerative medicine. This dual listing is expected to enhance liquidity, provide greater value to our shareholders, and support the continued growth of PHI.”

For more information contact:

Lisa Bodily, Head of IR, ir@phiab.com, +46 73 026 87 87

About PHI

Phase Holographic Imaging (PHI) is a medical technology company that develops and markets its non-invasive time-lapse imaging instruments for long-term quantitative analysis of living cells. The foundation of PHI’s current commercial HoloMonitor® products is Quantitative Phase Imaging (QPI) technology — an innovative approach to cell quality evaluation. QPI offers detailed analysis of cell characteristics without harming the cells, avoiding the limitations of traditional measurement methods. PHI is actively focusing on business development to expand from pre-clinical research to the clinical market and the emerging regenerative medicine field. PHI envisions transforming live cell analysis and establishing QPI as a standard for cell quality control, making future cell therapies safe, affordable, and accessible for patients. PHI is based in Lund, Sweden, Boston, MA and Winston-Salem, NC. www.phiab.com

