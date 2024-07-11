PEGylation Proteins Market Size to Worth Around US$ 5.59 Billion by 2033

The global PEGylation proteins market size was evaluated at US$ 1.93 billion in 2023 and is expected to attain around US$ 5.59 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 11.2% from 2024 to 2033. North America PEGylation proteins market share was around 35.14% in 2023.

PEGylation, a process that modifies the physical and chemical properties of biomedical molecules by altering their conformation, electrostatic binding, and hydrophobicity, significantly enhances the pharmacokinetic behavior of drugs. Conducted preferably in a single-step, unidirectional batch system, PEGylation ensures consistent batch-to-batch control and uniform product formation.

The use of mono-methoxy PEG (mPEG), approved by both the FDA and EMA, is standard in PEGylation of therapeutic proteins due to its single reactive hydroxyl group, minimizing undesirable byproducts. This precision and regulatory approval contribute to the robust growth of the PEGylation proteins market, making it a key factor in advancing biopharmaceutical development and commercialization.

FREE sample includes data points, ranging from trend analyses to estimates and forecasts @ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/sample/2711

PEGylation Proteins Market Overview

The PEGylation proteins market is experiencing rapid growth due to its well-established and clinically proven efficacy as a half-life extension strategy for protein delivery. The process of modifying proteins with amine-reactive poly(ethylene glycol) (PEG) creates heterogeneous and complex bioconjugate mixtures, often composed of various PEG positional isomers with differing therapeutic efficacy. This necessitates labor-intensive and costly experiments for reaction optimization and purification to produce therapeutically valuable PEG conjugates.

Kinetic models that accurately predict the outcomes of “random” PEGylation reactions offer an opportunity to bypass extensive wet lab experimentation and streamline the bioconjugation process. Widely used as therapeutics, PEGylated protein conjugates benefit from improved pharmacokinetic and pharmacological properties, reduced reactogenicity, and minimized side effects. The field has long required a comprehensive model to identify preferred PEGylation sites and accurately predict conjugation rates and outcomes. The covalent attachment of therapeutic proteins to PEG has been successfully employed in several approved drugs for treating various diseases, including cancer. Recent advancements in both traditional and novel chemical and enzymatic methods for site-selective PEGylation, particularly N-terminal PEGylation, have enabled the production of highly homogeneous and bioactive products. This market overview underscores the growing demand and innovative progress driving the PEGylation proteins market.

What are the key highlights of PEGylation Proteins Market Report?

· U.S. PEGylation proteins market size is expected to reach around USD 1,460 million by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 11.9% from 2024 to 2033.

· By end user, the pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies’ segment has accounted revenue share of 42% in 2023.

· By protein type, the Colony-Stimulating Factors (CSFs) segment has accounted revenue share of 33% in 2023.

· By Product & Services, the consumables segment has accounted revenue share of 64% in 2023.

· The cancer application segment is poised to grow at a CAGR of 13.5% from 2024 to 2033.

Buy this Premium Research Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/checkout/2711

Why is North America dominating for PEGylation proteins market?

North America holds the largest share in the PEGylation proteins market, driven by the significant growth of the BioPharma industry in recent years. The United States, in particular, has emerged as a global leader in pharmaceutical research, housing 44% of R&D companies globally and developing 53.4% of all R&D-stage drugs in 2022. The U.S. BioPharma industry is characterized by substantial investments in R&D, a high contribution of patents, and a positive trade balance through exports. Beyond these economic contributions, the industry plays a crucial role in disease prevention, cure, and enhancing quality of life.

PEGylation, the process of attaching polyethylene glycol (PEG) molecules to target biomolecules like peptides, proteins, and oligonucleotides, is a critical modification in biopharmaceuticals. This process enhances the pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic properties of therapeutic proteins and peptides. With PEG approved by the FDA as a pharmaceutical excipient for injection, the regional insight underscores North America’s pivotal role in advancing PEGylation technologies and driving the biopharmaceutical market forward.

We value your investment, get customization@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/customization/2711

Report Highlights

By Product & Services Type Insights

The PEGylation proteins market is bifurcated into consumables and services, with the services sector demonstrating a significant market share. The introduction of polyethylene glycol (PEG) to biomolecules and pharmaceuticals enhances the stability and pharmacological properties of proteins, peptides, antibody-drug conjugates, and small-molecule drugs. As a highly hydrophilic synthetic polymer, PEG is extensively used to prolong the circulation time of proteins, increase the aqueous solubility of therapeutic molecules, and reduce the immunogenicity of biopharmaceuticals. The services segment includes various PEGylation techniques such as amine-reactive PEGs, C-terminal-reactive PEGs, thiol-reactive PEGs, homobifunctional crosslinkers, heterobifunctional crosslinkers, and multi-arm PEGs. These services offer both generic and site-specific PEGylation of proteins, antibodies, aptamers, DNAs, small molecules, dendrimers, nanoparticles, and biodegradable polymers, highlighting their crucial role in enhancing the efficacy and stability of therapeutic agents in the biopharmaceutical market.

Throughout the projection period, the consumables category is anticipated to maintain steady growth at a constant CAGR. Polyethylene glycol (PEG) reagents are highly valued for their numerous favorable characteristics, including high water solubility, enhanced mobility in solution, non-toxicity, non-immunogenicity, and efficient clearance from the body. The chemical modification of biologically active compounds such as peptides, antibody fragments, enzymes, and small molecules with PEG chains known as PEGylation has emerged as an effective method for tailoring molecular properties to specific applications. This sustained growth in the consumables segment underscores the increasing demand for PEGylation reagents in enhancing the stability, solubility, and therapeutic efficacy of biopharmaceuticals, thereby reinforcing the critical role of these consumables in the broader PEGylation proteins market.

By Type

The PEGylation proteins market offers a diverse range of products, including colony-stimulating factors, interferons, erythropoietin, and recombinant factor VII, among others. Among these, PEGylated erythropoietin demonstrates a particularly optimistic expansion rate. By interacting with the erythropoietin receptor on progenitor cells in the bone marrow, PEGylated erythropoietin effectively stimulates erythropoiesis. Its reduced receptor binding activity compared to other erythropoiesis-stimulating agents (ESAs), it retains significant in vivo activity due to its extended serum half-life. This unique property underpins its robust market growth and highlights its critical role in therapeutic applications.

By Application

The PEGylation proteins market is segmented by application into categories such as gastrointestinal disorders, cancer, autoimmune diseases, hepatitis, multiple sclerosis, hemophilia, and others, with each segment demonstrating a healthy development rate. PEGylation, the chemical modification with polyethylene glycol (PEG), is utilized to enhance the pharmaceutical properties of both small molecule and biotherapeutic drugs. This process prolongs the circulation time of proteins or nucleic acid molecules, improves the aqueous solubility of drug substances, protects against in vivo biological inactivation by proteolysis, and reduces the immunogenicity of certain biopharmaceuticals. These advancements underscore the broad applicability and growing demand for PEGylation across various therapeutic areas, driving market growth and innovation.

By End User

Based on end-user segmentation, the PEGylation proteins market includes pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, contract research organizations, and academic and research institutes. Leading the market share and projected to grow at the highest CAGR throughout the forecast period is the pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms segment. PEGylation, the chemical modification with polyethylene glycol (PEG), is employed to enhance the pharmaceutical properties of both small molecule and biotherapeutic drugs. This process prolongs the circulation time of proteins or nucleic acid molecules, increases the aqueous solubility of drug substances, protects against in vivo biological inactivation by proteolysis, and reduces immunogenicity. PEGylation improves drug stability, reduces proteolysis and renal excretion, and increases the retention time of conjugates in the blood, thus enabling a reduced dosing frequency. These benefits underscore the critical role of PEGylation in advancing drug development and therapeutic efficacy, making pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies pivotal drivers of market growth.

Market Dynamics

Driver

Advancement in PEGylation Technology

The advancement and increased specificity of the PEGylation process are poised to significantly benefit drug therapy, particularly in cancer treatment, by creating more stable and non-immunogenic therapies. PEGylation enhances the retention and favorable properties of protein therapeutics without compromising their function. The chemical, molecular, and structural properties of PEGs, along with their conformational behavior in aqueous solutions, govern the pharmacological disposition of PEGs and PEGylated products in physiological compartments. A key application in anti-cancer therapeutics is the use of monoclonal antibodies, which target specific sites on tumor cells to activate apoptosis or block cell growth pathways.

Monoclonal antibodies typically lack the Fc region, which is crucial for cell surface receptor binding, solubility, and stability, resulting in a short in vivo half-life. PEGylation reduces antibody glomerular filtration and immunogenicity while maintaining receptor binding affinity. For instance, the attachment of PEG to the angiogenesis inhibitor CDP791 has increased its efficacy, as demonstrated in clinical studies for colorectal, ovarian, and renal cancers. These advancements are driving the growth of the PEGylation proteins market by enhancing the therapeutic potential of cancer treatments.

Restraint

Potential Risks and Limitations

PEGylation proteins market faces several restraints that limit its growth. One significant concern is the potential immunogenicity of PEG and the accumulation of PEG-containing vacuoles in cells, which have been observed with PEGylated biologicals. PEGylation can lead to decreased biological activity and increased heterogeneity of the modified proteins, which can negatively impact their therapeutic efficacy. These drawbacks pose challenges in the development and application of PEGylated therapeutics, thereby restraining the overall growth of the PEGylation proteins market.

Opportunities

Advancements in Recent Therapies

PEGylation has rapidly evolved over the past three decades, gaining prominence in site-specific targeting therapeutics due to its diverse functionalities. Recent advancements in PEGylation techniques are poised to address challenges such as immunogenicity and polydispersity, unlocking exciting opportunities for the development of novel PEGylated therapeutics. Newer designs in PEGylated therapies show promising potential, highlighting the ongoing growth and transformative impact of this technology. PEGylation has become a widely recognized method for extending the circulation time of various therapeutics, including proteins and small molecules, and has facilitated significant progress in the development of biologics and drug-loaded nanoparticles. These developments underscore the expanding opportunities within the PEGylation proteins market, driving innovation and enhancing therapeutic efficacy across diverse applications.

Recent Developments

§ In February 2022, Merck completed the acquisition of Exelead and announced plans to invest more than €500 million in technology scale-up.

§ In November 2022, Nektar Therapeutics presented preclinical data from its novel PEGylated interferon gamma program, NKTR-288, at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) Annual Meeting.

Which top key manufacturers operating in PEGylation Proteins Market?

· Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

· Abcam plc.

· Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

· Merck KGaA

· Celares GmbH

· Profacgen

· Creative PEGworks

· NOF America Corp.

· Aurigene Pharmaceutical Services Ltd.

· Laysan Bio, Inc.

Market Segmentation

By Product & Services

· Consumables

· Services

By Type

· Colony-stimulating Factor

· Interferons

· Erythropoietin

· Recombinant Factor VII

· Others

By Application

· Cancer

· Autoimmune Diseases

· Hepatitis

· Multiple Sclerosis

· Hemophilia

· Gastrointestinal Disorders

· Others

By End User

· Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

· Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

· Academic & Research Institutes

By Geography

· North America

· Europe

· Asia Pacific

· Latin America

· Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Buy this Premium Research Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/checkout/2711

USA : +1 9197 992 3334 | IND : +91 93077 85324 | Europe : +44 20807728184

Email@ sales@precedenceresearch.com