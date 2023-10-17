Pattern Bioscience Strengthens Leadership Team with Key Appointments

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Pattern Bioscience, Inc., an innovator in rapid diagnosis and antibiotic susceptibility testing for bacterial infections, today announced the appointments of Tim Skansi as Chief Financial Officer and Travis Davies as Vice President of Operations. Both highly accomplished individuals are joining the company as it completes development of its testing platform and transitions to clinical validation activities.

“Tim and Travis join us at a transformative moment in our quest to set a new standard in infectious disease diagnostics,” said Nick Arab, co-founder and CEO of Pattern Bioscience. “We are proud to add two proven veterans to our team as the company expands from development to validation and commercialization. Tim and Travis bring specific domain expertise and industry knowledge that will be instrumental as we look to drive operational excellence and position the company for long-term success.”

In a distinguished career that spans nearly four decades, Tim Skansi has seamlessly navigated diverse industries, from software to medical, and has held leadership roles in organizations ranging from startups to large enterprises. As CFO, he will be responsible for finance, accounting, treasury, IT, and facilities. Previously, he served as senior vice president and CFO at McKesson Medical-Surgical, where he was responsible for finance, accounting, pricing, credit and collections, real estate, and vendor contract administration for the leading medical supply distributor. Prior to that, he held senior financial positions at American Airlines, Symantec, and Magnitude Software. Mr. Skansi earned an MBA in finance and international business from the University of Texas at Austin and a BA in economics from the University of Virginia.

A seasoned operations strategist and leader, Travis Davies spent the past 25 years at Luminex Corporation, which was acquired by DiaSorin in 2021. Most recently, he was the vice president of instrument, reagent, and consumable manufacturing, where he oversaw operations for 13 hardware platforms and an expansive reagent, bioassay, and consumable portfolio for in vitro diagnostic and research markets. In his new role at Pattern, Mr. Davies will be responsible for optimizing and scaling manufacturing, quality control, and supply chain operations. He holds a BS in microbiology from the University of Texas at Arlington.

Pattern Bioscience is pioneering the use of single-cell microbiology to rapidly diagnose drug-resistant bacterial infections and identify effective treatments. Its unique rapid phenotypic test platform, based on single-cell analysis of microorganisms combined with machine learning, can generate clinically actionable data identifying the causal pathogen and profiling its antibiotic susceptibility in hours — rather than the days required for the current standard of culture-based tests. The first test will be for patients with pneumonia. The company was recently named the winner of the 2023 Disruptive Technology Award from the Association for Diagnostics & Laboratory Medicine (ADLM, formerly known as AACC). Earlier this year, Pattern Bioscience announced the closing of a $28.7 million Series C financing, which brings the company’s total funding raised to $68 million.

“Pattern Bioscience is redefining the speed and performance of bacterial diagnostics to help better address the growing threat of antibiotic resistance,” said Mr. Skansi. “I’m looking forward to being part of such a talented team of entrepreneurial scientists who are committed to advancing single-cell microbiology, improving global health, and, ultimately, saving lives.”

About Pattern Bioscience

Pattern Bioscience aims to save lives by transforming how bacterial infections are diagnosed and to improve global health by reducing the burden of antibiotic resistance. Its single-cell microbiology technology is the first and only culture-free, rapid phenotypic testing platform to deliver clinically actionable results in a timeframe that will enable healthcare teams to get appropriate, life-saving treatments to patients fast enough to make a real difference in outcomes. The company’s first tests will be for critically ill patients with pneumonia and bacteremia, identifying both the causal pathogen and its antibiotic susceptibility profile in hours, compared with the days required for traditional culture testing. Pattern Bioscience is a privately held company based in Austin, Texas, led by veterans of the diagnostic industry with deep experience bringing new diagnostic technology to market. For more information, please visit pattern.bio.

