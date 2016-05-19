Organogenesis Release: New Research Highlights Ability Of PuraPly And PuraPly Antimicrobial (AM) To Manage Bioburden And Support Healing Across Variety Of Wound Types

CANTON, Mass., May 18, 2016 /PRNewswire/ -- Three new research abstracts presented at the recent 2016 Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC) highlight the role of PuraPly and PuraPly Antimicrobial (AM) two new FDA-cleared collagen matrix products from Organogenesis Inc. in managing bioburden and supporting wound healing across a variety of wound types.

The first study, one of the SAWC/WHS spring oral abstract winners, was presented by researchers from the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine. This study used a porcine wound model to evaluate the ability of PuraPly AM a novel purified collagen matrix with polyhexamethylene biguanide (PHMB) to reduce proliferation of methicillin resistant staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) in deep partial thickness wounds over a three-day period when compared to a commonly used silver-based dressing.

“We found that the wounds treated with PuraPly AM had less MRSA recovered than all other treatment groups at the three-day assessment timepoint,” said Professor Stephen C. Davis, lead author on the study. “The findings suggest that the use of a purified collagen matrix with PHMB could have significant clinical implications in reducing the bacterial bioburden that causes wounds to stall in the inflammatory stage.”

Another presentation highlighted a case series evaluating PuraPly AM’s ability to effectively manage several types of wounds, including a diabetic foot ulcer, pressure ulcer, and a post-operative surgical wound. “This case series demonstrated that the successful management of the bioburden removed the barrier to healing and allowed wounds to progress to closure,” said Dr. Shaun Carpenter, MD, CWSP, lead study author and CEO of MedCentris.

The third research abstract, presented by Marie Gehling, APRN, MSN, NP-C, CWOCN, and Dr. John Samies, MD, FSHEA, CWS, from the Regional Medical Wound Center in Orangeburg, South Carolina, showed that PuraPly was effective in managing wound closure in three different wound types that had previously been unresponsive to standard care alone. “Clinicians increasingly encounter patients with multiple comorbidities that interfere with the wound healing process,” said Dr. Samies. “To combat both acute and chronic wounds that have excessive proteolytic enzymes that impair healing, we have begun utilizing the PuraPly collagen matrix, which provides a biocompatible native collagen matrix to support healing.”

“The recent launch of our PuraPly product line gives clinicians new tools from Organogenesis for managing acute and chronic wounds across a variety of wound types,” stated Gary S. Gillheeney, Sr., President & CEO of Organogenesis. “We are excited to see clinicians conducting and sharing research that highlights the capabilities of these new products.”

About PuraPly

PuraPly and PuraPly Antimicrobial (AM) are FDA 510(k)-cleared Class II medical devices approved for acute and chronic wound management across a wide variety of wound types, including partial- and full-thickness wounds, pressure ulcers, surgical wounds, trauma wounds, and venous and diabetic ulcers. PuraPly products can be used on most wounds seen by clinicians, and PuraPly AM provides physicians a new option for wounds with a high degree of bioburden. PuraPly and PuraPly AM have been approved for pass-through reimbursement in the hospital outpatient setting by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.

About Organogenesis

Massachusetts-based Organogenesis Inc. is a global leader in advanced wound care innovation and technologies, including bio-active wound healing and tissue regeneration. The company’s mission is to bring safe and effective wound care products to patients and to standardize their use in everyday medical care. Among Organogenesis’ suite of products are FDA-approved Apligraf® and Dermagraft®, the best-in-class products for bio-active wound healing, and recently introduced FDA-cleared PuraPly Antimicrobial, which advances wound management for a wide variety of wound types. For more information, please visit www.organogenesis.com.

