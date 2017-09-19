Organogenesis Names New Chief Commercial Officer And Chief Operating Officer

CANTON, Mass., Sept. 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Organogenesis Inc., a commercial leader in the field of regenerative medicine with a portfolio of advanced and next-generation bioactive and acellular biomaterials products in the advanced wound care and surgical biologics markets, has elevated two industry veterans and longtime company employees, Brian Grow and Patrick Bilbo, to Chief Commercial Officer and Chief Operating Officer, respectively.

“Both Patrick and Brian have shown tremendous leadership at Organogenesis over the years, and we are proud to welcome them to these key positions,” said Gary S. Gillheeney, Sr., President and CEO of Organogenesis. “Both gentlemen bring decades of combined experience in regenerative medicine and advanced wound care, and have contributed greatly to Organogenesis’ success. Their guidance and expertise will help us as we expand into new markets.”

As Chief Commercial Officer, Grow will oversee Sales and Marketing for the company, leading the wound care sales forces, as well as the planned expansion of Organogenesis’ product portfolio into the burn and surgical markets. Grow previously served as Director of Commercial Operations for Organogenesis and has been with the company since 2004.

Mr. Grow has more than 15 years of experience in the regenerative medicine, tissue-engineering and advanced wound care markets. A founding member of the original Apligraf sales team in 2000, Grow has since held various leadership positions with the company in sales, sales management and marketing, and was instrumental in the launch of the PuraPly and PuraPly Antimicrobial product lines. PuraPly Antimicrobial was recently named one of the “Top 10 Innovations in Podiatry” by Podiatry Today for the product’s impact on reducing bioburden in wounds.

“I’m honored to lead this dynamic and talented commercial team, and look forward to helping the company expand in the years ahead,” said Grow. “And now with the recent acquisition of NuTech Medical, we’re more excited than ever to be launching what we believe is the world’s most robust skin substitute portfolio.”

As Chief Operating Officer, Mr. Bilbo will oversee daily operations and execution of business strategy across departments, including the expansion of Organogenesis’ leading product portfolio and manufacturing operations to support the company’s planned growth. Bilbo previously served as Senior Vice President of Regulatory Affairs, Government Relations and Administration for Organogenesis, and has been with the company in a wide variety of roles for more than 20 years.

During his time at Organogenesis, Bilbo has focused on successfully overcoming the unique challenges of developing living cell-based and novel collagen biomaterial products for large scale commercialization and patient use.

Mr. Bilbo has extensive experience in the medical products industry, with a broad range of expertise in the commercialization of transformational devices, combination products and regenerative medicine therapies. Early in the company’s founding days, Bilbo worked on the Organogenesis research and product development team that developed the pioneering product Apligraf®, a cell-based product with approximately one million patient applications to date. He then advanced in various leadership positions in the company, including product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and government relations. Bilbo led the successful development of the company’s novel PuraPly and PuraPly Antimicrobial product lines.

“This is an exciting time both for Organogenesis and for the future of advanced wound care and regenerative medicine,” said Bilbo. “I’m thrilled to serve in this expanded capacity and look forward to helping the company capitalize on our leading cell, biomaterial and allograft therapies, as well as expanding our regenerative wound healing and surgical product portfolio to serve clinicians and patients with unmet medical needs.”

Already this year, the company acquired NuTech Medical and launched the company’s amniotic wound care line and its new surgical division. Earlier in 2017, the company also announced that it had secured approximately $45 million in additional financing for the expansion of its commercial operations and product portfolio.

About Organogenesis

Originally founded as a spin-off from technology developed at MIT in 1985, Massachusetts-based Organogenesis Inc. offers a portfolio of bioactive and acellular biomaterials products in advanced wound care and surgical biologics, including orthopedics and spine. Organogenesis’s versatile portfolio is designed to treat a variety of patients with repair and regenerative needs. For more information, visit www.organogenesis.com.

