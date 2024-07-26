OnKure Announces the Appointment of Dylan Hartley as Chief Scientific Officer

BOULDER, Colo., July 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OnKure, Inc. today announced that Dylan Hartley, Ph.D. has been appointed to the position of Chief Scientific Officer. In this position, Dr. Hartley will lead the company’s research organization.

“Dr. Hartley has a deep commitment to innovation and advancing drugs to improve patient care,” said Nicholas Saccomano, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of OnKure. “He has over 20 years of experience in drug research and development, including deep expertise in pharmacology, toxicology, drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics. As OnKure’s chief scientific officer, Dr. Hartley will continue to build momentum across our PI3Kα franchise of mutant specific programs.”

“I am delighted to be joining OnKure and being part of an incredibly experienced team that has a long track record of discovering and advancing life-changing treatments to the market,” said Dr. Hartley. “I look forward to the opportunity to help bring forward novel and innovative medicines for cancer patients by continuing the amazing science that goes on at OnKure every day.”

James Winkler, Ph.D., who currently serves as OnKure’s chief scientific officer, has chosen to serve as an advisor and consultant to the company. Dr. Winkler joined OnKure early in its formation overseeing discovery and has helped shape OnKure’s approach to accelerate drug discovery and development.

“We are incredibly grateful to Jim, not just for all he has done at OnKure but for his significant contributions to the field of oncology research overall. It’s been a great privilege to have him lead the team here, and we’re gratified that he has agreed to remain a part of the company in an advisory role,” said Dr. Saccomano.

Previously, Dr. Hartley served as Vice President, Head of Research at Pfizer Inc.’s Boulder facility (previously Array BioPharma), where he led drug discovery research and oversaw small molecule discovery from target identification though IND submission and into clinical development. He holds a B.A. in biological sciences from the University of Northern Colorado and a Ph.D. in pharmaceutical sciences from the University of Colorado Health Sciences Center.

About OnKure

OnKure is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of best-in-class precision medicines that target biologically validated drivers of cancers that are underserved by available therapies. Using structure-based drug design platform, OnKure is building a robust pipeline of tumor-agnostic candidates that are designed to achieve optimal efficacy and tolerability. OnKure is currently developing OKI-219, a selective PI3KαH1047R inhibitor, as its lead program. OnKure aims to become a leader in targeting oncogenic PI3Kα and has multiple programs designed to enable best-in-class targeting of this key oncogene.

For more information about OnKure, visit us at www.onkure.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Contact:

Investors:

IR@onkure.com