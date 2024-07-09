Obsidian Therapeutics Announces FDA Fast Track Designation for OBX-115 for the Treatment of Advanced Melanoma

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Obsidian Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering engineered cell and gene therapies, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Fast Track Designation to OBX-115, a novel engineered tumor-derived autologous T cell immunotherapy (tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte [TIL] cell therapy) armored with pharmacologically regulatable membrane-bound IL15 (mbIL15), for the treatment of patients with metastatic or locally advanced melanoma that is refractory to or has relapsed after PD-1/PD-L1–based immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICI).

“FDA Fast Track Designation underscores the ongoing unmet need for patients with melanoma that has progressed on or after ICI therapy, agnostic of mutational status, and that OBX-115 may have the potential to address that unmet need,” said Madan Jagasia, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Obsidian. “OBX-115 is poised to be a transformative treatment option due to its patient-centric focus, including compatibility with core needle biopsy tumor tissue procurement and positively differentiated safety and tolerability profile relative to non-engineered TIL cell therapy. We are highly encouraged by the most recent safety and efficacy data presented at the 2024 American Society of Clinical Oncology Meeting. With this designation, we look forward to continued collaborative interaction with the FDA as we advance OBX-115 clinical development in the broad post-ICI setting.”

Fast Track Designation is intended to facilitate development and expedite the review of new drug candidates that address serious and life-threatening conditions so that an approved product can reach the market expeditiously. Features of Fast Track Designation include frequent interactions with the FDA review team, and if relevant criteria are met, eligibility for Priority Review and Rolling Review.

OBX-115 is being investigated in a multicenter trial in advanced or metastatic melanoma and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) (NCT06060613). Enrollment has been completed for the first-in-human, single-center study of OBX-115 (NCT05470283).

About OBX-115

Obsidian’s lead investigational cytoTIL15™ program, OBX-115, is a novel engineered tumor-derived autologous T cell immunotherapy (tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte [TIL] cell therapy) armored with pharmacologically regulatable membrane-bound IL15 (mbIL15). OBX-115 has the potential to become a meaningful therapeutic option for patients with advanced or metastatic melanoma and other solid tumors by leveraging the expected benefits of mbIL15 and Obsidian’s proprietary, differentiated manufacturing process to enhance persistence, antitumor activity, and clinical safety of TIL cell therapy. OBX-115 is being investigated in two ongoing clinical trials in advanced or metastatic melanoma and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) (NCT05470283 and NCT06060613).

About Obsidian Therapeutics

Obsidian Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering engineered cell and gene therapies to deliver transformative outcomes for patients with intractable diseases. Obsidian’s proprietary cytoDRiVE® technology is designed to precisely regulate the timing and level of protein function by using FDA-approved small-molecule drugs. Obsidian is headquartered in Cambridge, MA. The Company has collaborations with Bristol Myers Squibb and Vertex Pharmaceuticals. For more information, please visit www.obsidiantx.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240709459610/en/

Contacts

Media:

david.rosen@argotpartners.com

212-600-1902

Source: Obsidian Therapeutics, Inc.