Nvelop Therapeutics to Share the First Preclinical Data from its Novel, Humanized Particle Platform for In Vivo Delivery of Genetic Cargoes at the ASGCT Annual Meeting.

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Nvelop Therapeutics, a biotechnology company engineering programmable, non-viral vehicles for the in vivo delivery of therapeutic cargo, today announced the presentation of new preclinical data from its DLVR-M platform at the 27th annual meeting of the American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ASGCT) in Baltimore. These data are the first from its DLVR-M platform, one of Nvelop’s two in vivo-validated platforms currently being developed to enable efficient and cell-specific delivery of a broad set of therapeutic cargoes to treat a wide range of genetic diseases.

The DLVR-M platform was developed at Massachusetts General Hospital by gene editing pioneer J. Keith Joung, M.D., Ph.D., and uses modular particles with few or no viral proteins to deliver a broad range of therapeutic cargoes in vivo. These cargoes can include CRISPR, base editor, and prime editor ribonucleoproteins. DLVR-M has a distinct mechanism for loading cargoes within the particles, which does not rely on viral-derived proteins.

“We are excited to share the first in vivo data on our DLVR-M platform to further illustrate the breadth and diversity of the highly innovative delivery technologies we are developing,” said Jeff Walsh, Nvelop’s Chief Executive Officer. “This represents an important advance for the delivery of genetic medicines with intricately engineered particles that have the potential to be fully humanized. We believe this platform will further our aim of advancing new technologies that increase delivery efficiency, tissue specificity and cargo diversity, and that address safety challenges seen in some of today’s in vivo platforms.”

Presentation details

Poster title: Novel Humanized Particles for Efficient Delivery of CRISPR and Other Gene Editors

Abstract #: 1263 | Session date/time: May 9, 2024, 12:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. ET

About Nvelop’s DLVR Platforms

Nvelop’s modular DLVR platforms are designed to realize the potential of genetic medicines by addressing the limitations of currently available delivery vehicles. DLVR-X comes from the lab of co-founder David Liu, Ph.D., of the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard, and uses engineered virus-like particles for efficient in vivo delivery of gene-editing proteins. Dr. Liu’s work on DLVR-X has been described in the peer-reviewed journals Cell (2022) and Nature Biotechnology (2024). DLVR-M was developed at Massachusetts General Hospital in the lab of J. Keith Joung, M.D., Ph.D. and Peter Cabeceiras, Ph.D., and uses modular particles with minimal viral proteins. Both modular platforms have demonstrated the capability to deliver a broad range of therapeutic cargoes and are in vivo validated.

About Nvelop Therapeutics

Nvelop Therapeutics was founded in 2022 to address the challenge of efficiently delivering therapeutic cargoes to target cells in vivo. Nvelop’s next-generation platforms enable highly efficient and cell-specific in vivo delivery of a wide range of cargoes to many types of target cells. The two platforms were independently developed in the labs of scientific co-founders and gene editing pioneers Dr. David Liu of the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard, and Dr. J. Keith Joung at Massachusetts General Hospital. With its own pipeline of therapeutics and through strategic collaborations, Nvelop aims to use these programmable, non-viral platforms to transform delivery for a broad range of genetic medicines and modalities in order to treat many previously undruggable diseases. Based in Cambridge, Mass., Nvelop is backed by top life science investors including Newpath Partners, Atlas Venture, F-Prime Capital, 5AM Ventures, GV, and ARCH Venture Partners. For more information, visit www.nveloptx.com or follow us on LinkedIn, X (Twitter), and Instagram.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240509495208/en/