Nusano and PharmaLogic Announce Strategic Supply Agreement to Enable Current and Emerging Radiopharmaceuticals

July 10, 2024 | 
3 min read

VALENCIA, Calif. and BOCA RATON, Fla., July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nusano Inc. (“Nusano”), a physics company transforming the production of medical radioisotopes, and PharmaLogic Holdings Corp. (“PharmaLogic”), a leading radiopharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing organization (“CDMO”), today announced a supply agreement to provide a more efficient and reliable supply of critical radioisotopes. The agreement will increase access to on-demand radioisotope supplies provided by Nusano for use in pharmaceutical products produced in PharmaLogic’s network of facilities.

Radioisotopes are essential components in the active pharmaceutical ingredients (“API”) used in a class of new and emerging cancer therapies. Existing supply chains for medical radioisotopes are often strained, posing a challenge to patient care, clinical trials, and ongoing drug development.

“Partnering with innovative companies like Nusano enhances our capabilities to meet the unique needs of our customers,” said James Beatty, vice president of development and commercialization for PharmaLogic. “PharmaLogic is excited to collaborate with Nusano in our shared commitment to quality and advancement in radiopharmaceutical diagnostics and therapies.”

Under the terms of the agreement, Nusano will collaborate with PharmaLogic in advance of initial orders to determine a radionuclide production schedule that meets the needs of both PharmaLogic and its customers. Radioisotopes of priority interest for both parties include but are not limited to: lutetium-177, actinium-225, copper-67 and astatine-211. The companies intend to revisit and adjust the supply agreement annually to ensure it continues to meet the evolving needs of the radiopharmaceutical industry.

“Nusano is bringing unparalleled production capacity and flexibility to the market,” said Chris Lowe, CEO of Nusano. “Our proprietary production platform will be capable of making a full menu of radioisotopes of interest to healthcare and up to 12 different isotopes simultaneously. We look forward to working with PharmaLogic and its collaborators to alleviate supply chain pressures so they can focus on advancing new therapies for cancer patients.”

About Nusano

Nusano is a physics company working to stabilize radiopharmaceutical supply chains and enable innovation by making medical radioisotopes available to researchers, drugmakers and clinicians for the benefit of patients. The company’s proprietary technologies, production platforms, and radiochemistry expertise allow Nusano to achieve greatly increased yields compared to existing methods of production. Driven by a patented ion source, the Nusano production platform can make more than 25 different radioisotopes – including up to 12 varieties simultaneously. The company expects to begin producing and delivering commercial-scale quantities of lutetium-177 in Q1 2025 and actinium-225 in H2 2025. For more information about Nusano visit www.nusano.com.

About PharmaLogic

PharmaLogic is a world-class North American contract development and manufacturing organization specializing in novel diagnostic imaging and therapeutic radiopharmaceuticals for the treatment of cancers and other diseases. In addition to an established and reliable network of radiopharmacies, PharmaLogic has decades of expertise in drug development and manufacturing from discovery through commercialization. The company seeks to take the lead in the advancement of radiopharmaceutical technology for the benefit of patients worldwide. For more information, visit: www.radiopharmacy.com.

Southern California
