NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: NRXP) to Report Second Quarter and Year to Date 2024 Financial Results on August 14, 2024

RADNOR, Pa., Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: NRXP) (“NRx Pharmaceuticals”, the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that it will release its second quarter and year to date 2024 financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 14, 2024, via press release, which will be available on the Company’s website at https://ir.nrxpharma.com/ . The Company will host a conference call to discuss the financial results as well as provide a corporate update at 4:30pm ET the same day.

A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company’s website at https://ir.nrxpharma.com/events . Participants that are unable to join the webcast can access the conference call via telephone by dialing domestically +1-800-717-1738 or internationally +1-646-307-1865.

About NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

NRx Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing therapeutics based on its NMDA platform for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, specifically suicidal bipolar depression, chronic pain, and PTSD. The Company is developing NRX-101, an FDA-designated investigational Breakthrough Therapy for suicidal treatment-resistant bipolar depression and chronic pain. NRx plans to file an NDA for Accelerated Approval for NRX-101 in patients with bipolar depression and suicidality or akathisia. NRX-101 additionally has potential to act as a non-opioid treatment for chronic pain, as well as a treatment for complicated UTI.

NRx has recently announced plans to submit a New Drug Application for NRX-100 (IV ketamine) for the treatment of suicidal depression, based on results of well-controlled clinical trials conducted under the auspices of the US National Institutes of Health and newly obtained data from French health authorities, licensed under a data sharing agreement. NRx was awarded Fast Track Designation for development of ketamine (NRX-100) by the US FDA as part of a protocol to treat patients with acute suicidality.

About HOPE Therapeutics, Inc.

HOPE Therapeutics, Inc. (www.hopetherapeutics.com) is a care delivery company developing a best-in-class network of clinics that currently offer ketamine and other lifesaving therapies to patients with suicidal depression and related disorders, together with a digital therapeutic-enabled platform designed to augment and preserve the clinical benefit of NMDA-targeted drug therapy.

