Nimbus Therapeutics Appoints Katharine Knobil, M.D., to Board of Directors

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Nimbus Therapeutics, LLC (“Nimbus Therapeutics” or “Nimbus”), a biotechnology company that designs and develops breakthrough medicines for patients through its powerful computational drug discovery engine, today announced that Katharine Knobil, M.D., has been appointed to the Company’s Board of Directors. Dr. Knobil is a seasoned executive with more than 20 years of experience in pharmaceutical research and product development including global clinical research, medical affairs, and patient safety.

“We are honored to welcome Dr. Knobil to our Board of Directors as we embark on the next exciting chapter at Nimbus with plans to accelerate and expand our development programs in multiple therapeutic areas including oncology, immunology, and metabolism. Her leadership and breadth of expertise across clinical development at both small biotechnology and large pharmaceutical companies, including progressing several therapies through to commercialization, will be invaluable as we advance our programs into the clinic,” said Jeb Keiper, M.S., MBA, Chief Executive Officer of Nimbus. “We look forward to working closely with Dr. Knobil to achieve our vision of bringing novel, clinically proven small molecules to millions of patients in need.”

Dr. Knobil has led multiple research and development efforts that have resulted in regulatory approvals and launches of several commercial therapies. She most recently served as Chief Medical Officer at Agilent Technologies, where she established an industry-leading medical affairs organization and was responsible for integrating the voice of patients into business and clinical development strategy and decision-making. Previously, she was Chief Medical Officer and Head of Research and Development at Kaleido Biosciences. Before that, Dr. Knobil spent more than 20 years at GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) in roles of increasing responsibility, most recently serving as Chief Medical Officer. In this role, she led medical governance across the pharmaceutical, vaccines, and consumer business units. Her responsibilities also included evidence generation to support the value of new therapies for patients, healthcare providers and payers. Dr. Knobil is currently a member of the Board of Directors at Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MRKR) and Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ: PLRX). She earned her B.A. in biology from Cornell University, an M.D. from the University of Texas Southwestern Medical School, and completed her residency at the University of Michigan Medical School and her fellowship in pulmonary and critical care medicine at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine.

“Nimbus has built a robust R&D organization that has demonstrated continued success in advancing promising discovery-stage science to product development. The recent acquisition of the company’s TYK2 inhibitor program by Takeda further reinforces the strength of their unique business model and powerful drug discovery approach. I am excited to join the team, especially given their track record and significant potential to deliver novel medicines that target the underlying causes of many difficult-to-treat diseases,” said Dr. Knobil. “I look forward to partnering with the executive leadership team and other members of the Board to help drive continued progress in pipeline development and initiation of new clinical programs.”

About Nimbus Therapeutics

Nimbus Therapeutics is a clinical-stage, structure-based drug discovery company developing novel small molecule medicines designed to act against well-validated but difficult-to-drug targets implicated in multiple human diseases. The company advances promising research based on a unique strategy that combines leading-edge computational technologies with a tailored array of machine learning-based predictive modeling approaches. Nimbus’ pipeline includes a clinical-stage HPK1 inhibitor for the treatment of cancer (NCT05128487), as well as a diverse portfolio of preclinical programs focused on cancer, autoimmune conditions, and metabolic diseases. The company is headquartered in Boston, Mass. To learn more about Nimbus, please visit www.nimbustx.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240312957107/en/