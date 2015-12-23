SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
News   Business

Nimbus Therapeutics Achieves Second Milestone In Research Collaboration With Monsanto

December 23, 2015 | 
1 min read

-- Novel, broad-spectrum fungicides are progressed to follow-on crop field trials --

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. & ST. LOUIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nimbus Therapeutics, LLC, a biotechnology company discovering novel approaches for previously inaccessible disease targets, and Monsanto Company, today announced the achievement of the second milestone in their research collaboration. The research collaboration, which was announced in 2013, focuses on the development of new discoveries to help farmers control diseases and promote overall plant health.

Alliances
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Gilead's headquarters in Silicon Valley
Bladder Cancer
Gilead Withdraws ADC Trodelvy in Bladder Cancer After Trial Failure
October 18, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Pictured: Wall sign of the Novo Nordisk Foundation and Novo Holdings in Denmark
Mergers & acquisitions
Unions, Public Interest Groups Call on FTC to Challenge Novo Holdings-Catalent Acquisition
October 18, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Hand holding pencil erasing an employee. Dismissal or bankrumptcy concept. Vector illustration.
Layoffs
Sage Therapeutics Will Lay Off 33% of Employees, Including Over Half of R&D
October 17, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Sanofi's Distribution Center in Quebec, Canada
Radiopharmaceuticals
Sanofi Inks $326M Radiopharma Deal With Orano
October 17, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac