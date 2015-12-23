Nimbus Therapeutics Achieves Second Milestone In Research Collaboration With Monsanto

-- Novel, broad-spectrum fungicides are progressed to follow-on crop field trials --

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. & ST. LOUIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nimbus Therapeutics, LLC, a biotechnology company discovering novel approaches for previously inaccessible disease targets, and Monsanto Company, today announced the achievement of the second milestone in their research collaboration. The research collaboration, which was announced in 2013, focuses on the development of new discoveries to help farmers control diseases and promote overall plant health.