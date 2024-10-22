Gilead to Present Latest Research Across Key Liver Disease Indication at the American Association for the Study of Liver Disease (AASLD) Meeting 2024

- Key Insights from Viral Hepatitis, PBC, and MASH/Fibrosis Studies Highlight Gilead’s Ongoing Commitment to Advancing Life-Changing Liver Disease Research -

FOSTER CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Gilead Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GILD) today announced new research to be presented at The Liver Meeting® 2024, hosted by the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD) from November 15-19 in San Diego, Calif. More than 40 abstracts will be presented with key data, including 11 abstracts reporting new data on primary biliary cholangitis (PBC). The data will include findings from the RESPONSE trial that demonstrate the efficacy and safety profile of Livdelzi® (seladelpar) in people living with PBC and compensated cirrhosis. Additionally, data will be presented on the effects of Livdelzi on pruritus (chronic itching), a symptom that has significant impact on the quality of life of people living with PBC, along with interim long-term efficacy and safety results from the ongoing ASSURE study.





Beyond PBC, Gilead will be presenting an interim analysis of the Phase 3 MYR301 study, which is evaluating people living with hepatitis Delta virus (HDV) who received bulevirtide monotherapy (2 mg for 144 weeks; 10 mg for 144 weeks; or 10 mg for 96 weeks) for chronic HDV and have been off treatment for 48 weeks. The study is evaluating whether or not patients treated with bulevirtide monotherapy for 2-3 years maintained virological and biochemical responses one year after stopping treatment. An additional 144-week analysis of patient-reported outcomes for individuals treated with bulevirtide 2 mg will also be presented, adding to the wealth of long-term data for the treatment for chronic HDV.

“We’re excited to share our latest research at The Liver Meeting, as we push the boundaries of what’s possible in liver disease treatment. The breadth of this research reflects Gilead’s unwavering dedication to advancing life-changing science and shaping healthier futures for people living with liver disease,” said Anu Osinusi, Vice President of Clinical Development for Hepatitis, Respiratory and Emerging Viruses, Gilead Sciences. “The depth and range of our data, spanning both viral and inflammatory liver diseases, underscores our commitment to making a meaningful impact at every stage of a person’s journey in liver disease. Our goals go far beyond treatment alone—our work spans awareness, education, screening, diagnosis, and long-term care, all intending to address unmet needs and enhance treatment outcomes.”

Gilead will also present hepatitis C virus (HCV) data which will include safety and tolerability outcomes for Epclusa® (velpatasvir/sofosbuvir) in pregnant individuals with chronic HCV (the STORC study). As a special population that is often excluded from clinical research, these results may help clinicians better support pregnant people living with HCV, which in turn may reduce the risk of transmission to infants. Furthermore, real-world findings from the SVR10K study on HCV will be showcased, demonstrating the effects of direct-acting antivirals against all HCV genotypes across diverse regions. Late-breaking data from a Phase 2a open-label study assessing the safety and efficacy of novel combination therapies for chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) will also be presented by Gilead.

Key Abstracts at AASLD 2024:

ID Abstract Title PBC 164 Efficacy and Safety of Seladelpar in Patients with PBC and Compensated Cirrhosis in the Phase 3 Placebo-controlled RESPONSE Trial 167 Attenuation, Near Resolution, and Prevention of Pruritis in Patients with PBC Treated with Seladelpar: A Secondary Analysis of Patterns of Pruritis Change in the RESPONSE Trial 4339 Alkaline Phosphatase Changes with Seladelpar Across Subgroups of Primary Biliary Cholangitis Patients in the RESPONSE Trial 4342 Seladelpar and Reductions in Lipids in Patients with Primary Biliary Cholangitis with and without Statin use in the Phase 3 Placebo-controlled RESPONSE Study 4341 Long-term Safety of Seladelpar 10 mg with up to 5 Years of Treatment in Patients with Primary Biliary Cholangitis Primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC) 151 Associations Between Biomarkers and Magnetic Resonance Imaging-derived ANALI Score in Patients with Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis: Analysis from the Phase 3 PRIMIS Study HDV 1147 Efficacy and Safety of BLV Monotherapy for Chronic Hepatitis Delta: Post Treatment Results through 48 Weeks after the End of Treatment from an Interim Analysis of a Randomized Phase 3 Study MYR301 1193 Patient-reported Outcomes among Patients with Chronic Hepatitis Delta Treated with Bulevirtide 2 mg: A Long-term Analysis of the Phase 3 MYR301 Trial at 144 Weeks 139 Long-term Bulevirtide Monotherapy in Patients with HDV-related Compensated Cirrhosis: Effectiveness, Safety and Clinical Outcomes from the Retrospective Multicenter European Study (SAVE-D) HCV 222 Safety, Tolerability, and Outcomes of Velpatasvir/Sofosbuvir in Treatment of Chronic Hepatitis C Virus during Pregnancy (STORC) 1455 The SVR10K Study: A Real-world Data with Pangenotypic Direct-acting Antivirals across Multiple Diverse Regions 1476 Hepatitis C Treatment Uptake Differs by Gender among a Commercially Insured Population in the United States HBV 1380 Results from a Phase 2a, Open-label Study to Evaluate the Safety and Efficacy of Novel Combination Therapies Containing VIR-2218, Selgantolimod, and Nivolumab for the Treatment of Chronic Hepatitis B 1252 Effectiveness and Safety of Tenofovir Alafenamide in Chronic Hepatitis B Patients with Suboptimal Response to Antiviral Therapy 1337 Characterization of Changes in Noninvasive Fibrosis Markers over 8 Years of Tenofovir-based Treatment in Chronic Hepatitis B Patients Enrolled in Two Phase 3 Trials Nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH)/Fibrosis 1520 Prospective Validation of the Mediterranean Diet Adherence Screener (MEDAS) for Point-of-care Assessment of Diet Quality in Patients with Metabolic Dysfunction-associated Steatotic Liver Disease

For more information, including a complete list of abstract titles being presented at the meeting, please visit the AASLD website.

In July 2023, the European Commission (EC) granted full Marketing Authorization (MA) for bulevirtide 2 mg for the treatment of adults with chronic HDV and compensated liver disease. Bulevirtide’s conditional MA license in Great Britain was converted to a full MA in August 2023 and a full MA was granted in Switzerland and Australia in 2024. In regions where it is not approved, including the U.S., bulevirtide 2 mg is an investigational product. In these regions, health authorities have not established the safety and efficacy of bulevirtide. Bulevirtide 10 mg is an investigational product and has not been approved anywhere.

Cilofexor and selgantolimod are investigational compounds and are not approved by the FDA or any other regulatory authority; their safety and efficacy have not been established.

Please see below for the U.S. Indications and Important Safety Information, including BOXED WARNINGS, for Epclusa and Livdelzi.

U.S. Important Safety Information And Indication for EPCLUSA

BOXED WARNING: RISK OF HEPATITIS B VIRUS REACTIVATION IN HCV/HBV COINFECTED PATIENTS

Test all patients for evidence of current or prior hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection before initiating treatment with EPCLUSA. HBV reactivation has been reported in HCV/HBV coinfected patients who were undergoing or had completed treatment with HCV direct acting antivirals (DAAs) and were not receiving HBV antiviral therapy. Some cases have resulted in fulminant hepatitis, hepatic failure, and death. Cases have been reported in patients who are HBsAg positive, in patients with serologic evidence of resolved HBV, and also in patients receiving certain immunosuppressant or chemotherapeutic agents; the risk of HBV reactivation associated with treatment with HCV DAAs may be increased in patients taking these other agents. Monitor HCV/HBV coinfected patients for hepatitis flare or HBV reactivation during HCV treatment and post-treatment follow-up. Initiate appropriate patient management for HBV infection as clinically indicated.

Contraindications

If EPCLUSA is used in combination with ribavirin (RBV), all contraindications, warnings and precautions, in particular pregnancy avoidance, and adverse reactions to RBV also apply. Refer to RBV prescribing information.

Warnings and Precautions

Serious Symptomatic Bradycardia When Coadministered with Amiodarone: Amiodarone is not recommended for use with EPCLUSA due to the risk of symptomatic bradycardia, particularly in patients also taking beta blockers or with underlying cardiac comorbidities and/or with advanced liver disease. A fatal cardiac arrest was reported in a patient taking amiodarone who was coadministered a sofosbuvir containing regimen. In patients without alternative, viable treatment options, cardiac monitoring is recommended. Patients should seek immediate medical evaluation if they develop signs or symptoms of bradycardia.

Amiodarone is not recommended for use with EPCLUSA due to the risk of symptomatic bradycardia, particularly in patients also taking beta blockers or with underlying cardiac comorbidities and/or with advanced liver disease. A fatal cardiac arrest was reported in a patient taking amiodarone who was coadministered a sofosbuvir containing regimen. In patients without alternative, viable treatment options, cardiac monitoring is recommended. Patients should seek immediate medical evaluation if they develop signs or symptoms of bradycardia. Risk of Reduced Therapeutic Effect Due to Use with P-gp Inducers and/or Moderate to Strong Inducers of CYP2B6, CYP2C8 or CYP3A4: Rifampin, St. John’s wort and carbamazepine are not recommended for use with EPCLUSA as they may significantly decrease sofosbuvir and/or velpatasvir plasma concentrations.

Adverse Reactions

The most common adverse reactions (≥10%, all grades) with EPCLUSA in adults and pediatric patients 6 years of age and older were headache and fatigue; and when used with RBV in adults with decompensated cirrhosis were fatigue, anemia, nausea, headache, insomnia and diarrhea. The most common adverse reactions (≥10%, grade 1 or 2) in pediatric patients less than 6 years of age were vomiting and spitting up the drug.

Drug Interactions

Coadministration of EPCLUSA is not recommended with topotecan due to increased concentrations of topotecan.

Coadministration of EPCLUSA is not recommended with proton-pump inhibitors, phenobarbital, phenytoin, rifabutin, rifapentine, efavirenz, and tipranavir/ritonavir due to decreased concentrations of sofosbuvir and/or velpatasvir.

Consult the full Prescribing Information for EPCLUSA for more information on potentially significant drug interactions, including clinical comments.

Indication

EPCLUSA is indicated for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients 3 years of age and older with chronic hepatitis C virus genotype 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, or 6 infection without cirrhosis or with compensated cirrhosis and in combination with ribavirin for those with decompensated cirrhosis.

U.S. Important Safety Information for LIVDELZI

Warnings and Precautions

Fractures: Fractures occurred in 4% of LIVDELZI-treated patients compared to no placebo-treated patients. Consider the risk of fracture in the care of patients treated with LIVDELZI and monitor bone health according to current standards of care.

Liver Test Abnormalities: LIVDELZI has been associated with dose-related increases in serum transaminase (AST and ALT) levels > 3 x ULN in patients receiving 50 mg and 200 mg once daily (5x and 20x higher than the recommended dosage of 10 mg once daily). Perform baseline clinical and laboratory testing when starting LIVDELZI and monitor thereafter according to routine patient management. Interrupt treatment if the liver tests (ALT, AST, total bilirubin, and/or ALP) worsen, or if the patient develops signs and symptoms of clinical hepatitis (eg, jaundice, right upper quadrant pain, eosinophilia). Consider permanent discontinuation if liver tests worsen after restarting LIVDELZI.

Biliary Obstruction: Avoid use of LIVDELZI in patients with complete biliary obstruction. If biliary obstruction is suspected, interrupt LIVDELZI and treat as clinically indicated.

Adverse Reactions

The most common adverse reactions (≥5%) with LIVDELZI were headache (8%), abdominal pain (7%), nausea (6%), abdominal distension (6%), and dizziness (5%).

Drug Interactions

OAT3 Inhibitors and Strong CYP2C9 Inhibitors: Avoid coadministration with LIVDELZI due to increased LIVDELZI exposure.

Rifampin: Monitor biochemical response (e.g., ALP and bilirubin) when patients initiate rifampin during LIVDELZI treatment. Coadministration may result in delayed or suboptimal biochemical response of LIVDELZI.

Dual Moderate CYP2C9 and Moderate-to-Strong CYP3A4 Inhibitors and BCRP Inhibitors (eg, cyclosporine): Monitor closely for adverse effects. Concomitant administration with LIVDELZI may increase LIVDELZI exposure.

CYP2C9 Poor Metabolizers Using Moderate-to-Strong CYP3A4 Inhibitors: Monitor more frequently for adverse reactions as concomitant use of a moderate-to-strong CYP3A4 inhibitor in patients who are CYP2C9 poor metabolizers may increase LIVDELZI exposure and risk of LIVDELZI adverse reactions.

Bile Acid Sequestrants: Administer LIVDELZI at least 4 hours before or 4 hours after taking a bile acid sequestrant, or at as great an interval as possible.

Pregnancy and Lactation

Pregnancy: There are insufficient data from human pregnancies exposed to LIVDELZI to allow an assessment of a drug-associated risk of major birth defects, miscarriage, or other adverse maternal or fetal outcomes. Report pregnancies to Gilead Sciences, Inc., at 1-800-445-3235.

Lactation: There are no data on the presence of LIVDELZI in human milk, the effects on the breastfed infant, or the effects on milk production. The developmental and health benefits of breastfeeding should be considered along with the mother’s clinical need for LIVDELZI and any potential adverse effects on the breastfed infant from LIVDELZI.

Indication

LIVDELZI is indicated for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid (UDCA) in adults who have an inadequate response to UDCA, or as monotherapy in patients unable to tolerate UDCA.

This indication is approved under accelerated approval based on a reduction of ALP. Improvement in survival or prevention of liver decompensation events have not been demonstrated. Continued approval for this indication may be contingent upon verification and description of clinical benefit in confirmatory trial(s).

Limitations of Use:

Use of Livdelzi is not recommended in patients who have or develop decompensated cirrhosis (e.g., ascites, variceal bleeding, hepatic encephalopathy).

About HDV

HDV is considered the most aggressive or severe form of viral hepatitis, associated with more rapid progression towards liver-related death and liver cancer in people with HBV. On average, HDV progresses to cirrhosis within 5 years and to liver cancer within 10 years. Nearly 5% of people who have a chronic infection with HBV are estimated to have HDV, equating to 12-15 million people worldwide. The prevalence of HDV infection is largely underestimated due to lack of universal testing of HBV-positive individuals for HDV.

About PBC

PBC is a rare, chronic inflammatory liver disease primarily affecting women (1 in 1,000 women over the age of 40 or about 130,000 total people in the U.S.). PBC is characterized by impaired bile flow (known as cholestasis) and the accumulation of toxic bile acids in the liver, leading to inflammation and destruction of the bile ducts within the liver and causing increased levels of alkaline phosphatase (ALP), alanine transaminase (ALT) and gamma-glutamyl transferase (GGT), enzymes found primarily in the liver, as well as total bilirubin. The most common symptoms of PBC are pruritus and fatigue, which can be debilitating for some people. Progression of PBC is associated with an increased risk of liver-related mortality.

About Gilead Sciences in Liver Disease

For decades, Gilead has pioneered the way forward to improve the lives of people living with liver disease around the world. We have helped to transform hepatitis C from a chronic condition into one that can be cured for millions of people. For people living with hepatitis B or D, our focus on advancing our medicines drives hope that today’s research will turn into tomorrow’s cures. Beyond viral hepatitis, we’re working to deliver advanced treatments for people living with PBC. But our commitment doesn’t stop there. Through our ground-breaking science and collaborative partnerships, we strive to create healthier futures for everyone living with liver disease. We are committed to a future without liver disease.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company that has pursued and achieved breakthroughs in medicine for more than three decades, with the goal of creating a healthier world for all people. The company is committed to advancing innovative medicines to prevent and treat life-threatening diseases, including HIV, viral hepatitis, COVID-19, cancer and inflammation. Gilead operates in more than 35 countries worldwide, with headquarters in Foster City, California.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, including Gilead’s ability to initiate, progress or complete clinical trials or studies within currently anticipated timelines or at all, and the possibility of unfavorable results from ongoing or additional clinical trials or studies, including those involving Epclusa, Hepcludex (bulevirtide), Livdelzi (seladelpar), cilofexor and selgantolimod (such as the ASSURE, RESPONSE, MYR301, STORC and SVR10K studies); uncertainties relating to regulatory applications and related filing and approval timelines, including the risk that the FDA and other regulatory authorities may not approve bulevirtide for the treatment of HDV, and the risk that any such approvals, if granted, may be subject to significant limitations on use or subject to withdrawal or other adverse actions by the applicable regulatory authority; the possibility that Gilead may make a strategic decision to discontinue development of investigational programs for indications that are currently under evaluation and, as a result, these programs may never be successfully commercialized for the indications currently under evaluation; and any assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. These and other risks, uncertainties and factors are described in detail in Gilead’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, as filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These risks, uncertainties and other factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those referred to in the forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. The reader is cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties and is cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to Gilead, and Gilead assumes no obligation and disclaims any intent to update any such forward-looking statements.

Epclusa, Hepcludex, Livdelzi, Gilead and the Gilead logo are registered trademarks of Gilead Sciences, Inc., or its related companies.

For more information about Gilead, please visit the company’s website at www.gilead.com, follow Gilead on Twitter (@Gilead Sciences) or call Gilead Public Affairs at 1-800-GILEAD-5 or 1-650-574-3000.

