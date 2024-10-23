CinFina Pharma to Present Posters Demonstrating the Potential of New Mechanisms at ObesityWeek® 2024

Late-Breaking Poster of interim single-ascending dose data for CIN-110, a potent and highly selective peptide YY (PYY 3-36 ) analog

Results from a Phase I Study of CIN-109, a novel, long-acting, first-in-class growth differentiation factor 15 (GDF-15)

CINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CinFina Pharma, a CinRx portfolio company dedicated to advancing a portfolio of high-impact treatment options for obesity, will present two posters at ObesityWeek® 2024, held at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center in San Antonio from November 2nd to 6th.





Poster Presentations:

Title: Safety, Pharmacokinetics, and Effect of Novel PYY Analog CIN-110 on Weight in Subjects with Obesity

Date: Tuesday, November 5, 2024

Time: 2:30 – 3:30pm CST

Location: Exhibit Hall 4B

Title: Effect of CIN-109, a Novel GDF-15 Analog, on Body Weight and Composition in Subjects with Obesity

Date: Tuesday, November 5, 2024

Time: 2:30 – 3:30pm CST

Location: Exhibit Hall 4B

About CIN-110:

CIN-110 is a potent, highly selective peptide YY (PYY 3-36 ) analog with an extended half-life, designed to significantly reduce the nausea and vomiting which has been observed with other PYY molecules while promoting effective, long-term weight loss. It is currently being evaluated in clinical trials to assess its safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics, and immunogenicity. The trials include single ascending dose (SAD) and multiple ascending dose (MAD) studies, with the MAD study building on the encouraging safety and tolerability data from the SAD study.

About CIN-109:

CIN-109 is a Phase 2 ready, a novel, long-acting, first-in-class growth differentiation factor 15 (GDF-15) analog for the treatment of obesity. CIN-109 is a Phase 2 ready candidate after successfully completing a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled multiple-ascending-dose study assessing the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics, and immunogenicity delivered subcutaneously.

About CinFina Pharma:

CinFina Pharma, a CinRx portfolio company, is expanding the treatment options for obesity and its associated comorbidities with a pipeline of therapeutic candidates designed to be safe, tolerable, and durable to help people lose weight and keep it off to improve their overall health. CinFina’s four therapeutic candidates are naturally occurring peptides engineered for prolonged activity that send signals to the body to control insulin secretion or feelings of satiety. Learn more at www.CinFina.com.

About CinRx Pharma:

CinRx Pharma is a biotech company advancing a diverse portfolio of high-impact medicines through clinical development with a unique hub-and-spoke business model. CinRx’s approach combines financing with the efficient progression of therapeutic candidates within its portfolio, each managed by CinRx’s central infrastructure and operating team. Current CinCos address areas of high unmet medical need, including metabolic, gastrointestinal, and oncology. Differentiated by an asset selection process agnostic to therapeutic area, a strategic CRO partnership, and insights from thousands of development programs, CinRx identifies, funds, and accelerates promising drugs with the potential to have the highest impact on patients’ quality of life. CinRx Pharma is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

For more information, please visit www.CinRx.com or follow the company on X and LinkedIn.

