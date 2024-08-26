New Study Underscores Efficacy of Systematic Ultrasound Imaging in the Treatment of Nonmelanoma Skin Cancer with Image-Guided Superficial Radiation Therapy

BURR RIDGE, Ill., Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SkinCure Oncology, the world leader in providing a comprehensive model for the delivery of Image-Guided Superficial Radiation Therapy (Image-Guided SRT), the most advanced nonsurgical treatment for common skin cancer, today announced the publication of a new study that underscores the value of performing full dermal visualization (FDV) via high-resolution dermal ultrasound (HRDUS) prior to every fraction during treatment of nonmelanoma skin cancer (NMSC) with image-guided superficial radiation therapy (Image-Guided SRT). The study, “Understanding the Importance of Daily Imaging in the Treatment of Non-Melanoma Skin Cancer with Image-Guided Superficial Radiation Therapy,” was published in the peer-reviewed, international skin science journal Dermato.

The study was authored by Jeffrey Stricker, DO, MBA, CPE, FCAP, of Dermatology Specialists of Alabama, Huntsville; Janine Hopkins, MD, FAAD of Hopkins Dermatology, Monroe, Louisiana and Southlake, Texas; Aaron Farberg, MD of Bare Dermatology, Dallas, Texas; and Peyton Harris of the College of Medicine, Texas A&M University, College Station.

The authors report, “Increasing and decreasing tumor depth measurements during Image-Guided SRT inform[s] dermatologists when adaptive changes in energy (kV), TDF, and dose will result in more efficacy and less toxicity, respectively.”

The study involved retrospective review of the medical records of 883 patients with 1,507 cases of NMSC that were treated with Image-Guided SRT at seven dermatology clinics between 2017 and 2018.

Lead author Dr. Jeffrey Stricker said, “We found that 92 percent of NMSC tumors undergoing Image-Guided SRT exhibited measurable changes in the depth of invasion compared to that of the previous image. Because these measurements were collected immediately prior to treatment, they allowed the opportunity for adaptive changes in treatment parameters, such as kV, TDF, dose and boost. These adaptive changes were necessary in nearly 40 percent of reviewed cases, directly benefiting patients by maximizing efficacy and minimizing toxicity.”

The authors emphasized that “any measured increase in NMSC depth is clinically significant during Image-Guided SRT because it lowers the percent of the prescription dose received by the tumor cells as a function of their depth (PDD). A lower PDD means significantly less radiation is delivered to the deepest tumor cells, diminishing therapeutic efficacy, potentially allowing the deepest cells to receive significantly less than required for cure. Thus, by performing HRDUS depth measurements prior to every fraction, dermatologists and RTTs know exactly when to make adaptive increases in kV, TDF and dose/boost. This ensures that every NMSC tumor is adequately and uniformly radiated to achieve 99% cure rates.”

The guiding principle of radiation safety is ALARA, which stands for “as low as reasonably achievable,” or avoiding exposure to radiation that does not have a direct benefit to the patient. Routine HRDUS depth measurements prior to each fraction allows dermatologists and radiation therapists (RTTs) to know exactly when to make adjustments, ensuring that the safety of every NMSC patient is optimized by reducing radiation toxicity whenever possible.

The authors also noted that HRDUS imaging before each treatment session allows clinicians to monitor the gradual repopulation of a tumor and gauge the biological effectiveness of Image-Guided SRT therapy. This visualization additionally facilitates monitoring for radioresistance within a tumor, which is a possibility in the absence of the normal, expected repopulation pattern on HRDUS.

“This new study reaffirms what our partner dermatologists and Mohs surgeons have seen in their practices over the past several years, that image-informed treatments produce optimal clinical outcomes,” said Kerwin Brandt, Chief Executive Officer of SkinCure Oncology. “We are encouraged by the growing adoption of this technology, the future of imaging in diagnostics and treatment, and the continued impact that this model of care is having on patients and their families.”

About SkinCure Oncology

SkinCure Oncology is the world leader in providing a comprehensive model for the delivery of Image-Guided Superficial Radiation Therapy (Image-Guided SRT), the most advanced nonsurgical treatment for common skin cancer. The company partners with quality-focused dermatologists, Mohs surgeons and other physicians to bring cancer center-level radiation therapy treatment to private practices. Presented to patients as the GentleCure™ Experience, Image-Guided SRT is available from some 500 physicians nationwide, with more than 90,000 patients having been treated. Learn more about the company at, and visitfor helpful consumer and patient information.

