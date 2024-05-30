LANSING, Mich., May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ: NEOG), an innovative leader in food safety solutions, announced today that the Company will participate in the 44th Annual William Blair Growth Stock Conference in Chicago, Illinois, on Tuesday, June 4, 2024.

John Adent, Neogen’s President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at 8:00 a.m. Central Time.

Presentation materials will be posted to the Neogen Investor Relations website on the morning of June 4. To access them, along with the event webcast link, please visit the Events & Presentations section at neogen.com/investor-relations/events-presentations.

About Neogen

Neogen Corporation is committed to fueling a brighter future for global food security through the advancement of human and animal well-being. Harnessing the power of science and technology, Neogen has developed comprehensive solutions spanning the Food Safety, Livestock, and Pet Health & Wellness markets. A world leader in these fields, Neogen has a presence in over 140 countries with a dedicated network of scientists and technical experts focused on delivering optimized products and technology for its customers.

Contact

PR@Neogen.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/neogen-to-participate-in-the-44th-annual-william-blair-growth-stock-conference-302159908.html

SOURCE Neogen Corporation