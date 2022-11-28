mRNA Synthesis Raw Materials Market Size, Trends, Share, Growth | Report 2022-2030

mRNA is synthesized in the nucleus with the use of a template made up of a DNA nucleotide sequence. This process is referred to as transcription. It involves various stages such as initiation, elongation, editing, and termination. The raw materials required are bacteriophage, DNA template, RNA polymerase, and NTPs. The amino acids required for transcription are uracil, cytosine, adenine, and guanine. Following are the steps of mRNA synthesis:

Designing target gene and production of plasmid

Purification and linearization of the plasmid

mRNA synthesis

mRNA purification

mRNA analytics

Final formulation

Immediate Delivery Available | Get the sample copy of report@ https://www.visionresearchreports.com/report/sample/39429

mRNA synthesis has a wide range of applications in the manufacturing of therapeutics, vaccine development, and drug discovery. RNA–based vaccines have higher efficiency, better immunogenicity, and require short production time. Moreover, the manufacturing cost of the synthesis is also low. For instance, in November 2020, Pfizer, Inc. and BioNtech, Inc. launched a vaccine BNT162b2 against the SARS-CoV-2 COVID-19 virus. The advancements in medical technologies propel the market. Along with this, improvement in the service quality through novel product launches by the major pharmaceutical companies drives the RNA synthesis raw material market.

The demand for gene therapies has increased due to the increasing prevalence of cancer and chronic diseases. The rise in awareness among people and healthcare workers for the early diagnosis and treatment of chronic disorders has also increased. Due to the approach of delivering products with better quality and efficacy, the key players in the market have a higher demand for quality raw materials for efficient mRNA synthesis. This is required for developing efficient and safe drug products, vaccines, and therapeutics. Moreover, the collaborations, mergers and strategic alliances between the key players to enhance the raw material supply propels the market. For instance, in September 2022, TriLink Bio Technologies announced its expansion in delivering the GMP-grade product N1-Methyl Pseudouridine-5'-Triphosphate. It is the modified form of the NTP required for the synthesis of mRNA. This new product launch enhances the company’s GMP capabilities and analytical testing department.

The market is segmented into type, application, end-use, and region. The type segment is divided into capping analogs, DNA template, nucleotides and polymerase. The application segment is classified into therapeutic production, vaccine production, and drug discovery. The end user segment is classified into biotechnology companies, pharmaceutical companies, research and academic institutes, and others. The region segment is classified into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Based on the regional analysis, North America dominates the global mRNA synthesis raw materials market. The availability of the key market players for the supply of raw materials and increased research funding drives the market. Moreover, North America also has a large number of clinical trial activities which boosts the growing market. Europe also holds a significant stake due to the increasing need and awareness for mRNA-based vaccines and therapeutics for treating chronic and genetic disorders.

Major companies operating in the mRNA synthesis raw materials market include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Jena Bioscience, Sartorius AG, Cytiva, Moderna, Inc., H3 Biomedicine Inc., Kernal Biologics, Ziphius Therapeutics, Merck KGaA, miRagen Therapeutics, Inc., Skyhawk Therapeutics, Inc., Tiba Biotechnology, CureVac, Translate Bio, Sigma Aldrich, TriLink Bio Technologies among others.

Related Reports

DNA Synthesis Market Report 2022-2030 - https://www.visionresearchreports.com/dna-synthesis-market/39798

Cell Reprogramming Market Report 2022-2030 - https://www.visionresearchreports.com/cell-reprogramming-market/39492

mRNA Therapeutics Market Report 2022-2030 - https://www.visionresearchreports.com/mrna-therapeutics-market/39429

Market Segmentation

By Type

Capping Enzymes

DNA template

Nucleotides

Polymerase

By Application

Therapeutics Production,

Vaccine Production,

Drug Discovery

By End-user

Biotechnology Companies,

Pharmaceutical Companies,

Research and Academic Institutes,

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East And Africa

Click Here to View Full Report Table of Contents

Immediate Delivery Available | Buy this Premium Research Report@ https://www.visionresearchreports.com/report/cart/39906

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact at sales@visionresearchreports.com | +1 9197 992 333

Blog: https://www.novaoneadvisor.com/

Blog: https://qyresearchmedical.com/