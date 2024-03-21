SUBSCRIBE
Money Talk: Salary Trends and Raises

March 21, 2024 | 
1 min read | 
BioSpace Insights

This week, we’re talking money! Following the release of BioSpace’s ⁠2024 Salary Report⁠, we discuss salary trends and how they are impacting the biopharma workforce. Considering growth rates, we also discuss asking for ⁠raises vs looking for a new job⁠ and what salary trends may spell out for the rest of the year.

Guests

⁠Chantal Dresner⁠, VP of Marketing, BioSpace

⁠Angela Gabriel⁠, Content Manager - Careers, BioSpace

Host

⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Lori Ellis⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠, Head of Insights, BioSpace

Lori Ellis is the head of insights at BioSpace, providing industry analysis as well as paid custom content for BioSpace clients. Her current focus is on the ever-evolving impact of technology on the pharmaceutical industry. You can reach her at lori.ellis@biospace.com. Follow her on LinkedIn.

> Listen on Spotify

> Listen on Apple Podcasts

> Listen on Amazon Music

> Listen on iHeart

Podcasts
BioSpace Insights
