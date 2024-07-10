SUBSCRIBE
Moderna to Report Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results on Thursday, August 1, 2024

July 10, 2024 | 
1 min read

CAMBRIDGE, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 10, 2024 / Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA), today announced that it will host a live conference call and webcast at 8:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, August 1, 2024 to report its second quarter 2024 financial results, and provide a corporate update.

A live webcast of the call will be available under “Events and Presentations” in the Investors section of the Moderna website.

The archived webcast will be available on Moderna’s website approximately two hours after the conference call and will be available for one year following the call.

About Moderna

Moderna is a leader in the creation of the field of mRNA medicine. Through the advancement of mRNA technology, Moderna is reimagining how medicines are made and transforming how we treat and prevent disease for everyone. By working at the intersection of science, technology and health for more than a decade, the company has developed medicines at unprecedented speed and efficiency, including one of the earliest and most effective COVID-19 vaccines.

Moderna’s mRNA platform has enabled the development of therapeutics and vaccines for infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases and autoimmune diseases. With a unique culture and a global team driven by the Moderna values and mindsets to responsibly change the future of human health, Moderna strives to deliver the greatest possible impact to people through mRNA medicines. For more information about Moderna, please visit modernatx.com and connect with us on X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn.

Investors:
Lavina Talukdar
Senior Vice President & Head of Investor Relations
617-209-5834
Lavina.Talukdar@modernatx.com

SOURCE: Moderna, Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com

