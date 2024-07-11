Mission Bio Appoints Roman Haehn as Chief Commercial Officer to Drive Market Expansion

Former Agena Bioscience EVP and GM to lead Mission Bio’s marketing, sales, and customer support efforts

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Mission Bio Inc. , a leader in single-cell multiomics solutions for precision medicine, today announced the appointment of Roman Haehn as Chief Commercial Officer. Drawing on more than 25 years of experience in diagnostics and life sciences research, Roman will lead Mission Bio’s Global Marketing and Commercial teams, Business Development, Sales Operations, Field Applications, and Customer Support.

Pictured: Roman Haehn (Photo: Business Wire)

Roman brings a proven track record of excellence in driving commercial strategies and growth initiatives to his new role. He arrives from Agena Bioscience, where he served stints as EVP and General Manager and SVP and Chief Commercial Officer, leading Agena through significant growth and facilitating its sale to Mesa Laboratories. Roman demonstrated similar success in increasing revenues and motivating teams to ongoing innovation in leadership roles at Luminex Corporation and Ventana Medical Systems.

“Roman’s expertise and vision will be tremendous assets as Mission Bio looks to expand upon its leadership position in advancing single-cell multiomics within both research and clinical settings,” said Brian Kim, Chief Executive Officer of Mission Bio. “We’re pleased to welcome Roman to our executive team and look forward to seeing him help realize our founding vision of making Mission Bio a crucial component of the new standard for personalized medicine and targeted therapies.”

“The Tapestri Platform is an unparalleled technology in precision medicine. I look forward to working across the entire organization to expand our commercial capabilities,” said Haehn. “It’s great to be joining Mission Bio at such an exciting time of growth, as our technology is making tangible strides in enhancing patient health outcomes.”

About Mission Bio

Mission Bio is a leading life science company, specializing in the advancement of single-cell DNA and multiomics analysis. The company’s Tapestri Platform is unique in its capabilities, offering an unparalleled level of granularity and precision that is critical for complex research areas such as cancer studies, pharmaceutical development, and advanced cell and gene therapies. Unlike traditional methods such as bulk sequencing, Tapestri provides a level of precision that opens the door for more tailored and effective treatment strategies. Researchers globally depend on Tapestri to identify rare cell populations, understand mechanisms of therapeutic resistance and response, and establish key quality metrics for next-generation medical treatments. Founded in 2014, Mission Bio has secured investment from firms including Mayfield Fund, Novo Growth, Cota Capital, and Agilent Technologies. With the Tapestri Platform, Mission Bio is setting the standard in the field, contributing significantly to the progress of personalized medicine and targeted therapies. To learn more about Mission Bio and the Tapestri Platform, please visit missionbio.com.

