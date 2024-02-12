SUBSCRIBE
Mirion to Present at Citi’s 2024 Global Industrial Tech and Mobility Conference

February 12, 2024 
ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Mirion (NYSE: MIR) announced today that Chief Executive Officer, Thomas Logan, and Chief Financial Officer, Brian Schopfer, will present at Citi’s 2024 Global Industrial Tech and Mobility Conference in Miami, FL. The presentation will begin at 1:50 PM ET on Wednesday, February 21, 2024.

The presentation will be webcast live at https://ir.mirion.com/news-events where a link will be displayed under the “Events and Presentations” section. An archive of the webcast will be available at the same location within twelve hours of the conclusion of the event.

About Mirion
Mirion (NYSE: MIR) is a global leader in radiation safety, science and medicine, empowering innovations that deliver vital protection while harnessing the transformative potential of ionizing radiation across a diversity of end markets. The Mirion Technologies group provides proven radiation safety technologies that operate with precision – for essential work within R&D labs, critical nuclear facilities, and on the front lines. The Mirion Medical group solutions help enhance the delivery and ensure safety in healthcare, powering the fields of Nuclear Medicine, Radiation Therapy QA, Occupational Dosimetry, and Diagnostic Imaging. Headquartered in Atlanta (GA – USA), Mirion employs approximately 2,700 people and operates in 12 countries. Learn more at mirion.com.

Contacts

For investor inquiries:

Jerry Estes
ir@mirion.com

Source: Mirion

