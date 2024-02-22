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MindMed to Host Conference Call and Webcast to Discuss 2023 Financial Results and Provide Business Update

February 22, 2024 | 
1 min read

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. announced today that it plans to host a conference call on Wednesday, February 28, 2024, at 8:00 a.m. ET to provide a corporate update and review the Company’s results for the year ended December 31, 2023.

 

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ: MNMD) (Cboe Canada: MMED) (the “Company” or “MindMed”), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel product candidates to treat brain health disorders, announced today that it plans to host a conference call on Wednesday, February 28, 2024, at 8:00 a.m. ET to provide a corporate update and review the Company’s results for the year ended December 31, 2023.

Listeners can register for the webcast via this link. Analysts wishing to participate in the question and answer session should use this link. A replay of the webcast will be available via the Investor Relations section of the MindMed website, https://ir.mindmed.co/, and archived for at least 30 days after the webcast. Those who plan on participating are advised to join 15 minutes prior to the start time.

About MindMed

MindMed is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel product candidates to treat brain health disorders. Our mission is to be the global leader in the development and delivery of treatments that unlock new opportunities to improve patient outcomes. We are developing a pipeline of innovative drug candidates, with and without acute perceptual effects, targeting the serotonin, dopamine, and acetylcholine systems.

MindMed trades on NASDAQ under the symbol MNMD and on the Cboe Canada exchange (formerly the NEO Exchange) under the symbol MMED.

Contacts

For Media: media@mindmed.co
For Investors: ir@mindmed.co

 
 

Source: MindMed

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