Mercury Bio Strengthens Board of Directors with Appointment of Life Science Tools Veteran Mike Rice

SANTA FE, N.M., November 21, 2023 -- Mercury Bio, (www.mercurybio.com) a Santa Fe, NM-based biotech company commercializing an innovative and highly disruptive drug delivery platform, announced today that life science tools veteran Mike Rice, most recently Chairman and CEO of BioLife Solutions, has joined the board of directors.

Bruce McCormick, Mercury Bio’s CEO, is excited to welcome Rice as a board member and strategic advisor, stating: “Mike’s many years of experience in building and running BioLife Solutions will be incredibly valuable for our team at this stage of development. He has a remarkable breadth of knowledge, and great insights into the biotech industry, which will help speed our growth and improve our strategic thinking. This is really a big endorsement of our company and our unique technology.”

Rice commented, “I am honored to join the Mercury board at this exciting inflection point. With a strong leadership team, as well as world class researchers and manufacturing experts, Mercury Bio is poised to significantly disrupt the current state of delivery of various biologics targeting cancer and other large disease states through the use of their proprietary extracellular vesicles (yEV™) platform.”

During his 17+ year tenure at BioLife Solutions, Rice led the company’s strategy formation and execution to create a new life sciences tools product category centered on clinical grade biopreservation media. Today, BioLife’s flagship proprietary media products are embedded in nearly 1,000 customer applications, including most of the currently approved cell therapies, and a significant number of the active clinical trials for novel cell and gene therapies.



About Mercury Bio: Sparked by scientific breakthroughs in genomic research, Mercury Bio is developing a next-generation biomolecular drug delivery platform. Using a novel system for drug encapsulation in natural vesicles, their technology enhances drug efficacy while reducing side effects by employing cell-specific targeting. The result is an advanced drug delivery system in a scalable, low-cost production platform that will unlock the potential of RNA therapeutics and small molecule drugs.

