Meghan McClelland Joins APMA as Executive Director and CEO

Experienced association exec takes helm at leading association for foot and ankle physicians, surgeons

ROCKVILLE, Md., July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- After an exhaustive nationwide search, the American Podiatric Medical Association is delighted to announce that it has hired association executive Meghan McClelland, MBA, to serve as its next executive director and CEO.

McClelland comes to APMA from the Maryland Hospital Association (MHA), where she served in a variety of staff leadership roles for nearly 20 years. McClelland most recently was COO and senior vice president and led the organization through two CEO transitions.

McClelland has deep experience in association strategy and operations, legislative advocacy, policy development, strategic planning, governance, membership, finance, information technology, human resources, for-profit subsidiaries, and political action committees. She has worked with some of the leading hospital systems in the country, as well as small, rural systems.

Having guided the MHA to success in a state with an extremely challenging legislative and regulatory environment, McClelland looks forward to turning her attention to podiatric medicine and surgery.

“I am honored to be joining the American Podiatric Medical Association as the next executive director and CEO,” McClelland said. “I look forward to working collaboratively with members, policymakers, and stakeholders to advance members’ priorities and promote foot and ankle medicine and surgery and its importance for patients in our communities.”

“APMA is thrilled to welcome Meghan McClelland as executive director and CEO,” said Lawrence A. Santi, DPM, president. “The CEO Search Committee received more than 400 applications from highly qualified professionals, including podiatric physicians, health-care leaders, and association executives. Ms. McClelland rose to the top of the field with her innovative thinking and strategic approach to association leadership. She understands the challenges membership organizations face in today’s environment, and we are confident that she will lead our association toward a bright future.”

McClelland holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in political science from Arizona State University and an MBA from George Washington University. In her spare time, she enjoys walking, traveling, and spending time with her husband and daughter.

The American Podiatric Medical Association (APMA) is the nation’s leading professional organization for today’s podiatrist. Doctors of Podiatric Medicine (DPMs) are qualified by their education, training, and experience to diagnose and treat conditions affecting the foot, ankle, and structures of the leg. APMA has 53 component organizations across the United States and its territories, with a membership of more than 12,500 podiatrists. All practicing APMA members are licensed by the state in which they practice. For more information, visit www.apma.org.

