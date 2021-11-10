Medexus to Present at the Q4 Investor Summit on November 17th

TORONTO and CHICAGO, Nov. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (the “Company” or “Medexus”) (TSX: MDP) (OTCQX: MEDXF) today announced that management will present at the Q4 Investor Summit, hosted by the Investor Summit Group, being held virtually on November 16-17, 2021.

Ken d’Entremont, Chief Executive Officer of Medexus, and Marcel Konrad, Chief Financial Officer of Medexus, are scheduled to present as follow:

Event: Q4 Investor Summit Date and Time: Wednesday, November 17 at 8:00 am Eastern Time Webcast: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_fMMF3coORyezY04vcKw5RQ

A replay of the presentation will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company website here. Mr. d’Entremont and Mr. Konrad will also host one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the conference.

To register and for more information on the conference, please visit www.investorsummitgroup.com.

About Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Medexus is a leader in innovative rare disease treatment solutions with a strong North American commercial platform. From a foundation of proven best in class products we are building a highly differentiated company with a portfolio of innovative and high value orphan and rare disease products that will underpin our growth for the next decade. The Company’s vision is to provide the best healthcare products to healthcare professionals and patients, through our core values of Quality, Innovation, Customer Service and Teamwork. Medexus Pharmaceuticals is focused on the therapeutic areas of hematology, auto-immune disease, and allergy. The Company’s leading products are: Rasuvo™ and Metoject®, a unique formulation of methotrexate (auto-pen and pre-filled syringe) designed to treat rheumatoid arthritis and other auto-immune diseases; IXINITY®, an intravenous recombinant factor IX therapeutic for use in patients 12 years of age or older with Hemophilia B – a hereditary bleeding disorder characterized by a deficiency of clotting factor IX in the blood, which is necessary to control bleeding; and Rupall®, an innovative prescription allergy medication with a unique mode of action. The Company has also licensed treosulfan, a preparative regimen for allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to be used in combination with fludarabine, from medac GmbH for Canada and the United States.

