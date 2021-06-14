SUBSCRIBE
Medexus to Present at Raymond James Human Health Innovation Conference

June 14, 2021 | 
June 14, 2021

TORONTO, CHICAGO and MONTREAL, June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (the “Company” or “Medexus”) (TSXV: MDP) (OTCQX: MEDXF) (Frankfurt: P731) announced today that it will be presenting at the Raymond James Human Health Innovation Conference on June 21st, 2021.

Ken d’Entremont, Chief Executive Officer, and Roland Boivin, Chief Financial Officer, will present a Company overview and provide a business update. The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay on the Company’s website at www.medexus.com/en_US/investors/news-events.

Raymond James Human Health Innovation Conference
Date: Monday, June 21, 2021
Time: 2:40 P.M. Eastern Time

In addition to the presentation, management will be participating in virtual one-on-one meetings throughout the conference. Interested investors should contact their Raymond James representatives to schedule a meeting.

About Medexus

Medexus is a leading innovative and rare disease company with a strong North American commercial platform. From a foundation of proven best in class products we are building a highly differentiated company with a portfolio of innovative and high value orphan and rare disease products that will underpin our growth for the next decade. The Company’s vision is to provide the best healthcare products to healthcare professionals and patients, through our core values of Quality, Innovation, Customer Service and Teamwork. Medexus Pharmaceuticals is focused on the therapeutic areas of auto-immune disease, hematology, and allergy. The Company’s leading products are: Rasuvo™ and Metoject®, a unique formulation of methotrexate (auto-pen and pre-filled syringe) designed to treat rheumatoid arthritis and other auto-immune diseases; IXINITY®, an intravenous recombinant factor IX therapeutic for use in patients 12 years of age or older with Hemophilia B – a hereditary bleeding disorder characterized by a deficiency of clotting factor IX in the blood, which is necessary to control bleeding; and Rupall®, an innovative prescription allergy medication with a unique mode of action.

For more information, please contact:

Ken d’Entremont, Chief Executive Officer
Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Tel.: 905-676-0003
E-mail: ken.dentremont@medexus.com

Roland Boivin, Chief Financial Officer
Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Tel.: 514-344-8765
E-mail: roland.boivin@medexus.com

Investor Relations (U.S.):
Crescendo Communications, LLC
Tel: +1-212-671-1020
Email: mdp@crescendo-ir.com

Investor Relations (Canada):
Tina Byers
Adelaide Capital
Tel: 905-330-3275
E-mail: tina@adcap.ca


Events
